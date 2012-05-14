(Fixes dateline)

* FTSE 100 drops 1.4 percent, slips below 5,500

* Banks, commodity stocks lead sell-off

* Just two blue chips manage gains

By Jon Hopkins

LONDON, May 14 A broad-based sell-off headed by heavyweight banks and commodity stocks dragged Britain's top share index lower on Monday, as twin fears over the euro zone crisis and the global growth outlook killed any recent underlying enthusiasm.

Talks to form a new government in Greece looked to have failed, following news that the Greek anti-bailout party Syriza, would not engage in emergency talks with the present government, deepening the euro zone crisis.

"It now seems that new elections in Greece are inevitable as Syriza hopes to build on the popular distaste of austerity measures and pioneer a government which could potentially offer a referendum to the public over the supposed draconian austerity measures imposed by ECB officials... A potential return for the Drachma, but a catastrophe for the rest of Europe," said Shavaz Dhalla, financial trader at Spreadex Ltd.

Meanwhile China cut its bank reserve requirement ratio for a third time in six months in further efforts to boost its slowing economy, underlining global growth concerns. [

At 0745 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was down 78.85 points, or 1.4 percent at 5,496.67, having gained 0.6 percent higher on Friday following a late rally.

The UK blue chip index was battling around the psychologically important 5,500 level with technical factors the main driver in thin trading, with volumes at only 7 percent of the 90-day daily average.

"On the upside, the new resistance zone is now seen in the 5,580-5,660 region and as long as this resistance holds, bias is likely to remain to the downside. Weekly indicators continue to point lower. However, there are signs that the market could be oversold," Guardian Stockbrokers said in its latest Weekly Technical note.

Falls by energy stocks and miners were the biggest weight on the blue chips reflecting weaker metals and crude prices on demand concerns after the China move and with the euro zone uncertainties.

Banks were also under pressure knocked by concerns over their euro zone debt exposure, and by the ongoing repercussions of last Friday's shock $2 billion trading loss by America's biggest bank, JPMorgan Chase.

Barclays was the biggest sector faller, down 3.7 percent reflecting its U.S. investment banking exposure, while part-state owned lenders Lloyds Banking Group and Royal Bank of Scotland shed 3.0 percent and 3.1 percent respectively.

Lloyds Banking Group and Royal Bank of Scotland should not count on securing softer bailout penalties, the EU's competition chief Joaquin Almunia told the Financial Times on Monday.

There were just two blue chips gainers early on, with BSkyB , and International Power up 0.1 percent-0.3 percent, helped by their defensive credentials.

On the second line, Invensys was the top performer, up 4.6 percent after the Sunday Times said the British engineering firm has attracted attention from Siemens , ABB, Emerson and General Electric , with all four making informal contact through City advisers in the past weeks.

Investors will have little else to provide any respite from the gloom on Monday, with no important economic data scheduled for release in the UK or the United States. (Editing by Toby Chopra)