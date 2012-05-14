* FTSE 100 drops 1.7 percent, eyes fresh lows

* Energy, mining and financial stocks lead sell-off

* Just four out of 100 blue chips eek out gains

By Toni Vorobyova

LONDON, May 14 Britain's FTSE 100 share index fell on Monday, heading towards lows not seen since December, as financial stocks were hammered by European debt worries and mining and energy companies suffered from concerns about China's economy.

Greece's failure to form a government fuelled talk of its possible eventual exit from the euro zone - an unprecedented move with unpredictable consequences for the rest of the bloc. Uncertainty spooked investors, who demanded higher premiums at a Spanish debt auction.

This in turn hit banks, including British lenders, which have exposure to Spanish and other euro zone debt, notably Barclays, which skidded more than 5 percent.

Jittery markets also took a dim view of another cut in China's reserve requirement ratio, reading it as a sign that the world's No. 2 economy is still in need of stimulus and thus may need to buy less of everything, from oil to metals.

With oil prices at their lowest in nearly five months , heavyweight energy stocks were the biggest drag on the FTSE 100 on Monday. The benchmark UK stocks index was down 95.01 points, or 1.7 percent, at 5,480.51 by 1025 GMT.

"Arithmetically anything that impacts negatively on commodity prices is negative for the UK stock market and then ... you add in the increased uncertainty in the financial sector," said Darren Winder, strategist at Oriel Securities.

"We've had a reasonable correction from the March high already and valuations are pretty supportive, but the scale of the uncertainty with a potential Greek (euro zone) exit makes it difficult to know where there will be meaningful interest coming in. We are going to see high levels of volatility."

Barclays, which tapped the European Central Bank for 8.2 billion euros ($10.8 billion) of cheap funding in March to cover funding gaps in Spain and Portugal, fell 5.2 percent.

The UK banking sector as a whole was down 2.4 percent, with sentiment further soured by the repercussions of Friday's news of a shock $2 billion trading loss by America's biggest bank, JPMorgan Chase.

The Mining and energy share benchmarks each fell around 2.7 percent. Only four of the 100 companies in the FTSE 100 were in positive territory, all by less than 0.5 percent.

The sell-off took the index to within 10 points of last week's trough of 5,464.41 - which was its lowest since December - and is now down nearly 8 percent from its mid-March peaks.

"We turned bearish at the beginning of May ... We are advising people over the short term to take a bit of cover," said Steve Asfour, trader at Fox Davies Capital.

"There is some very thin support at 5,450-60, ... but if we break that, then we will get to 5,400 pretty quickly."

Investors looked to have no respite from the gloom, with no important economic data scheduled for release in the UK or the United States, and a relatively thin corporate earnings calendar on Monday. (Editing by Susan Fenton)