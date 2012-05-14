* FTSE 100 drops 2, plumbs 2012 lows

* Charts' outlook darkens as index ploughs through support

* Banks hit by Greece, oil and miners by China

By Toni Vorobyova

LONDON, May 14 Britain's stock market slumped to its lowest level this year on Monday and looked poised for further falls, with cheap valuations unlikely to lure back investors while concerns persist over Europe's debt and the health of the global economy.

Heavyweight energy and mining stocks made the biggest dent on the FTSE 100, with another cut in China's reserve requirement ratio seen as a sign that the key natural resources consumer is still in need of economic stimulus and thus may need to buy less of everything, from oil to luxury cars.

The FTSE 100 finished the day down 110 points, or 2 percent at 5,465.52, wiping some 28 billion pounds ($45 billion) off the index. That was its lowest close since December 2011, after it fell as far as 5,436.69 in intra-day trade.

Bank shares suffered as Greece's failure to form a government fuelled talk of its possible eventual exit from the euro zone - an unprecedented move with unpredictable consequences for Europe. Uncertainty spooked investors, who demanded higher premiums at a Spanish debt auction.

"Clearly what's going on in Europe is not helpful, markets don't like uncertainty," said Jonathan Jackson, head of equities at Killik & Co. "It's a global market - something like three quarters of the earnings (on FTSE 100) are from outside the UK."

He advised buying stocks for the long-term, focusing on companies with attractive yields such as drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline and mobile operator Vodafone.

Glaxo traded with a 12-month dividend yield of 5 percent and Vodafone was at 5.3 percent compared to 4.3 percent for the FTSE 100 as a whole, according to Reuters data.

Shorter-term investors, however, remained reluctant to put in their money, with volumes on the benchmark UK index coming in at just 75 percent of their 90-day average.

Only five blue chips finished the day in the black. Barclays - which has high exposure to debt-ridden Spain - topped the loser board with a 6 percent drop. RBS and Lloyds each lost around 5 percent.

The UK banking sector as a whole was down 2.2 percent, with sentiment further soured by the repercussions of Friday's news of a shock $2 billion trading loss by America's biggest bank, JPMorgan Chase.

The mining sector fell 3.1 percent while the oil and gas benchmark shed 2.6 percent.

Implied volatility on the FTSE, a crude barometer of investor risk aversion, rose to five-month highs.

Monday's sell-off has saw the FTSE 100 plunge through the 200-day moving average around 5,554.45, quickly followed by the psychologically key 5,500 mark. From a technical point of view, that leaves the door open for further weakness on the index, which is already down over 8 percent from its mid-March peaks.

"We turned bearish at the beginning of May ... We are advising people over the short term to take a bit of cover," said Steve Asfour, trader at Fox Davies Capital, forecasting that the FTSE could extend its fall to 5,400 in coming days. ($1 = 0.6212 British pounds) (Editing by Susan Fenton)