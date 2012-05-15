* FTSE 100 index rallies 0.5 percent higher

* Strong German GDP lifts euro zone depression slightly

* Commodity stocks, banks recover after sharp falls

By Jon Hopkins

LONDON May 15 A rally by hard-pressed commodity stocks and banks after sharp falls the previous day helped Britain's leading share index bounce back on Tuesday, with euro zone concerns appeased slightly by unexpectedly strong German growth data.

At 0806 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 24.50 points, or 0.5 percent at 5,490.02, having slumped 2.0 percent on Monday to its lowest closing level since December 2011.

"With stocks being hammered in recent days we are seeing bargain hunters aplenty moving in from the shadows. If we see some aggressive action on the euro zone situation all bets should pay off. 5,495 on the FTSE is key to the upside and a close below 5,465 will ensure all bets are off," said Mike McCudden, Head of Derivatives at Interactive Investor.

German GDP grew a surprise 0.5 percent in the first quarter in seasonally adjusted terms, much stronger than a consensus forecast of 0.1 percent, as exports helped the economy rebound from a contraction in the fourth quarter.

The data comes ahead of the first meeting on Tuesday between new French president Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Relations between the two nations' leaders may be key to the future direction of the under-pressure euro zone, Britain's biggest trading partner.

British trade data for March, due out at 0830 GMT, may highlight that importance. The data is expected to show an overall trade deficit of 8.40 billion pounds, and a non-EU deficit of 4.65 billion pounds, based on a Reuters poll.

Miners led the blue chips higher, recovering in tandem with copper prices, which hit fresh four-month lows in Asian trade, as the strong German GDP data helped lift some of the demand concerns for metals.

Similarly, heavyweight energy stocks firmed along with crude prices after recent falls.

Among firmer banks, Royal Bank of Scotland was the best performer, ahead 1.8 percent as Morgan Stanley upgraded its rating to "equal-weight" from "underweight" with a raised target price of 30 pence up from 27 pence.

"Many headwinds are already priced in. Progress on non-core exit and rebalancing of funding, ahead of many peers, could allow the market to refocus on the core," it said in a note.

G4S SECURES TOP-SLOT

G4S was the top blue chip riser after a trading update, adding 3.6 percent as the world's biggest security firm saw a 7.5 percent rise in first quarter revenues, helped by strong growth in developing markets, and said it expected to make further earnings progress in 2012.

Smiths Group was also in demand after an interim management statement, ahead 1.9 percent, with the engineer saying underlying headline operating profit and sales for the nine months to April 28 were ahead of last year.

Broker comment accounted for two of the top blue chip fallers, with IAG down 1.1 percent as JPMorgan downgraded its rating for the merged airlines group to "neutral" from "overweight".

While credit checking firm Experian shed 0.9 percent as Credit Suisse cut its rating to "neutral" from outperform" following recent full-year results.

And although blue chip fallers were less prominent than on Monday, technical analysis of the FTSe1 00 index remained cautious.

"I'd be very surprised if yesterday's low marked the bottom of this move: in fact, my indicators tell me that the FTSE-100 is still on course to test December's intermediate lows, at 5329 or so, before we get a meaningful bounce," Bill McNamara, Technical Analyst at Charles Stanley said in a note. (Editing by Hugh Lawson)