* FTSE up 0.2 percent

* Commods, banks bounce after sharp sell-off

* Investors eye developments in Greece and France

* G4S, Smiths gain after updates

* IAG, Experian fall on broker downgrades

By David Brett

LONDON May 15 Britain's top share index bounced slightly higher on Tuesday after sharp falls in the previous session, as investors bought beaten commodity and banking stocks, though the market remained volatile against a backdrop of euro zone uncertainty.

London's blue chip index was up 9.98 points, or 0.2 percent at 5,475.50 by 1043 GMT, having fallen 2 percent on Monday to plumb new 2012 lows as investors retreated from risky assets on fears that political deadlock in Greece will trigger its exit from the euro. Worries about Spain, with its ailing banking sector, and calls by France's new president Francois Hollande for a euro zone pact that emphasises growth alongside deficit reduction, have reinforced their cautious stance.

Reflecting concerns that the euro zone crisis will damage the outlook for earnings and growth, the FTSE volatility index - a crude gauge of investor fear - has spiked more than 100 percent after Spain said it would need to scale back its austerity plan in mid-March.

"There's a lot of uncertainty and you're going to get wild swings on the market just on very small political noises," Joe Rundle, head of trading at ETX Capital, said.

"I think this morning's uptick was a bit of relief that nothing had happened overnight and now everyone's focusing back on the main story, which is rhetoric coming out of the EU which sounds like they're preparing for a Greek exit and the knock-on effects of that, and whether they can avoid contagion to Spain."

The broader FTSE 100 has fallen 9 percent since mid-March and investors are playing a waiting game as Greece tries to form a new government and ahead of Tuesday's first meeting between Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Relations between the two nations' leaders may be key to the future direction of the euro zone, Britain's biggest trading partner.

Banks, which have the biggest exposure to the fortunes of the bloc and have fallen 9 percent in the last three months, were up 0.2 percent.

Among individual stocks, G4S and Smiths Group were in demand, up 3.8 and 1 percent respectively, after separate trading updates.

Miners enjoyed a brief respite from a sell-off that has seen shares in the sector plunge 20 percent since February on worries over rising costs and waning global growth, hitting margins and earnings in the sector.

Those worries led UBS to cut its earnings forecasts for Kazakhmys, underperforming the sector and down 0.6 percent, by up to 20 percent between 2012-14 and repeat its "sell" rating on the miner.

An earnings downgrade for insurer Aviva by BofA Merrill Lynch weighed on its shares, which fell 1.6 percent as the bank said it was too early to turn positive on the stock.

The index's top faller was International Airlines as JPMorgan cut its rating on the firm to "neutral" from "overweight", seeing more near-term upside elsewhere in the sector, while credit checking firm Experian shed 1.6 percent after Credit Suisse cut its rating to "neutral" from outperform" following recent full-year results.

Profit-takers meanwhile moved in on Serco, up 14 percent in 2012 but which fell 2 percent on Tuesday, as the outsourcing firm said it was on track to meet 2012 expectations.

Equities have scope for a rebound, supported by historically low price-to-earnings ratios of around 11 times and a 4 percent dividend yield, that compares favourably with other asset classes such safer government bonds on about 2 percent.

And despite worries over the earnings outlook the five-year forward earnings per share compound annual growth - the amount an investment is forecast to return over a given period - for developed European companies is estimated at 6.7 percent, and should be stable providing there is no break-up of the euro zone, a strategist at a UK investment house said.

(Written by David Brett; Editing by Catherine Evans)