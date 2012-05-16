* FTSE 100 drops 1.0 pct, taking week's loss to 3.4 pct

* Miners slide; Xstrata, Glencore hit by UBS downgrades

* Croda jumps on MSCI UK index inclusion

By Jon Hopkins

LONDON May 16 Britain's top share index dropped through the 5,400 level for the first-time since mid-December 2011 in early deals on Wednesday, driven by falls in risk-sensitive banks and commodity stocks.

At 0803 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was down 53.52 points, or 1.0 percent at 5,384.08, extending the week's slide to almost 3.4 percent on investor concern over the implications of fresh Greek elections which could lead the country to exit the euro zone.

"Some temporary relief might come from Greek parties agreeing on a new election date today. Once the date is set it will be up to the individual pro-bailout parties to convince the electorate that the election is more or less about Greece remaining in the Euro, and that rejecting austerity measures will make this an almost impossible task to fulfil," said Markus Huber, head of German Trading at ETX Capital.

Miners, once again, led the fall back as copper prices dropped to fresh four-month low, extending losses into a fourth consecutive session on demand worries for metals.

Xstrata was among the worst performers, down 3.3 percent as UBS downgraded its ratings for the miner to "neutral" from "buy" having cut its estimates and target price for the stock following recent disappointing production data.

"We are attracted by XTA's growth pipeline/ mgmt, but are concerned about commodity mix (Cu oversupply, shale impact on coal) and operational leverage in increasingly uncertain macro environment," UBS said in a note.

Commodities trader Glencore, which is bidding for Xstrata, was also downgraded to "neutral" by UBS as a consequence of its move on Xstrata.

Glencore lost 4.5 percent, with the stock also trading ex-dividend on Wednesday.

Overall, stocks trading without the entitlement to their latest dividend knocked 6.22 points off the FTSE 100 index.

Energy stocks also suffered as Brent crude fell more than $1 a barrel as a larger-than-expected rise in crude stocks in top consumer United States exaccerbated concerns over demand growth on the global economic outlook.

Bank of England Governor Mervyn King is expect to leave the door open for more support for Britain's struggling economy, prompted by escalating dangers from the euro zone, when the central bank unveils its latest quarterly Inflation Report at 0930 GMT on Wednesday.

The BoE is expected to cut its growth forecast and nudge up its medium-term inflation prediction towards its 2 percent target.

The latest jobs report will provide further indications as to the heath of the British economy at 0830 GMT, with April claimant count seen up 5,000, after a 3,600 rise in March, with March's ILO Unemployment rate seen unchanged at 8.3 percent.

There were few FTSE 100 gainers early on but specialty chemicals firm Croda stood out, up 3.6 percent after MSCI said the stock will be added to its UK index, together with Aberdeen Asset, Evraz and IMI, with Essar Energy to be deleted from the index.

SSE was also the second biggest blue chip gainer, ahead 1.4 percent as the firm, one of Britain's biggest energy suppliers, reported a 2 percent rise in full-year profit as growth at its production and generation unit offset a drop in its supply business.

"Fresh shorts and long liquidation has prevented even the slightest upside retracement, meaning traders have been willing to sell weakness without fear of getting caught in a short-covering rally. This line of thought may change if the FTSE can hold 5,358.42," said James A. Hyerczyk, Analyst at Autochartist. (Editing by Toby Chopra)