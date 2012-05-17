* FTSE 100 down 0.3 pct, fourth session of falls

* Banks, insurers lead fallers on Greece worries

* Market seen volatile, weak while Greek turmoil persists

By Toni Vorobyova

LONDON, May 17 British shares slipped back towards five-month lows on Thursday, with investors braced for weeks of uncertainty stemming from political turmoil in Greece, its possible departure from the euro zone and likely spillover effects.

The picture is unlikely to change until next month at the earliest, when the country holds new parliamentary elections. A euro zone exit would be an unprecedented move with unpredictable consequences for the rest of the bloc and for key trade partner Britain.

Underlining the risk of a spillover, Prime Minister David Cameron was set to promise on Thursday to protect the UK economy and banks from a break-up of the single currency area.

The FTSE 100 index of leading shares was down 0.3 percent at 5,389.15 by 0745 GMT, extending losses into a fourth session after opening slightly higher, and moving back towards Wednesday's five-month intra-day trough of 5,354.

"Investors are reluctant to take on additional risk because of all the uncertainty and until there is a resolution, volatility and hesitancy will be what drives the market," said Neil Marsh, strategist at Newedge, adding that for now people preferred to put their money into Asian or U.S. assets.

"We are slightly better positioned than some of the other European countries ... but the UK as a market is linked in a very strong way to Europe."

Volumes were likely to be relatively muted, with much of continental Europe marking the Ascension Day holiday, though markets were open.

EURO EXPOSURE

Banks and insurers - which have direct links to the euro zone through bond holdings and loans - were the biggest fallers in London, with Lloyds off 2 percent.

Barclays lost 1.3 percent, weighed by its relatively high exposure to Spain which is seen as a prime target for contagion from the Greek crisis.

Insurer Aviva reported a fall in sales, hit by performance in recession-struck Spain and Portugal. Its shares fell 1.6 percent.

"In the event of a crisis in Europe, a 10-15 percent fall in the FTSE towards 4,700 would correspond to a PE (price/earnings ratio) of 8.5, a level that has historically - in 1987, 2008, and 2011 - corresponded with a crisis trough," said Georgios Tsapouris, Investment Strategist at Coutts.

That could potentially provide an attractive entry point for investors, especially as UK corporates are enjoying a fairly upbeat first quarter earnings season. So far, some 69 percent of British blue chips have met or beaten analyst forecasts with their earnings, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

HSBC outperformed the broader banking sector, trading flat after reporting sustainable cost savings of $2 billion and saying it was on target to meet financial targets.

For now though, investors remain net underweight on UK equities, according to a Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey, and charts also point to further losses for the FTSE 100, with the next support seen at December 2011 lows around 5,329.