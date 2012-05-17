* FTSE drops 1.2 pct, extending losses into fourth session

* Banks, insurers lead fallers on European debt exposure

* Spain's medium-term borrowing costs jump

By Jon Hopkins

LONDON May 17 Weakness in hard-pressed banks and insurers weighed on Britain's top share index on Thursday, as investors fretted over their exposure to euro zone debt as the political impasse in Greece heightened the possibility of that country exiting the euro.

At 1019 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was down 64.41 points, or 1.2 percent at 5,340.84, extending losses into a fourth session, and moving to a fresh five-month intra-day low.

Volumes were relatively thin with much of continental Europe celebrating the Ascension Day holiday, though markets were open.

"In the short term we continue to cast around in vain for any positive news that can really lift markets from their current funk," said Chris Beauchamp, Market Analyst at IG Index.

Investors were braced for weeks of uncertainty stemming from political turmoil in Greece, its possible departure from the euro zone and likely spillover effects into other euro zone countries, particularly Spain.

Spain's medium-term borrowing costs rose sharply on Thursday to around five percent in an auction of three and four-year bonds, reflecting concerns over the Spanish banking system and economy and the political crisis in Greece.

"The auction was well covered however yields sky rocketed .. How long Spain can continue to pay such high interest is yet to be seen," said Craig Erlam, Market Analyst at Alpari (UK).

Banks, which have big holdings in European bonds, suffered with the worries over the euro zone situation.

Barclays was the biggest banking faller, down 4.2 percent, impacted by its relatively high exposure to Spain which is seen as a prime target for contagion from the Greek crisis.

Insurers also suffered given their big holdings in European bonds as well, with Aviva down 3.7 percent as it reported a fall in sales, hit by its performance in recession-struck Spain and Portugal.

ICAP UPGRADED

Among the bright spots, interdealer broker ICAP was the top FTSE 100 riser, up 1.3 percent, bolstered by a pair of broker upgrades following its full-year results on Wednesday, with UBS raising its stance to "neutral", and Numis Securities upping its rating to "buy" on valuation grounds.

ICAP also said on Thursday that it is in talks to buy the stock exchange unit of PLUS Markets Group, in a move to pre-empt regulatory reforms to increase the use of exchanges.

Cruise ships operator Carnival was also boosted by an upgrade to "buy" from Numis, with the broker raising its earnings estimates for the firm to reflect a significant falls in fuel prices, and upping its target price to 2,500 pence.

Carnival shares added 1.2 percent.

And broker comment also lifted luxury goods firm Burberry , ahead 0.8 percent as Berenberg initiated coverage on the stock with a "buy" rating and target price of 1,900 pence.

Mid cap broadband provider TalkTalk was easily the best performing stock in London on Thursday, jumping 15.5 percent as the firm vowed to become more profitable and to pay a higher dividend, after posting full-year results that showed the group on track to return to customer growth. (Editing by Toby Chopra)