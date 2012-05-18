* FTSE 100 down 0.6 percent

* Bank fall as agencies cut ratings

* Miners lower as China concerns grow

* Defensive lead FTSE 100 gainers

By David Brett

LONDON May 18 Britain's top share index tumbled through support levels on Friday as the dire situation in the euro zone kept bears in control of the market, after Moody's downgraded Spanish banks en masse overnight and Fitch cut its debt rating for Greece.

London's blue chip index was down 29.93 points, or 0.6 percent at 5,308.45, by 0733 GMT, having closed below 5,400 for the first time this year on Thursday, and set to record its third-straight week of losses, as turmoil in the euro zone dominated sentiment.

"I have been heavily short of the market for the past two weeks and cannot see any light at the end of the tunnel," a London-based trader said.

"There's still belief that central banks and policymakers will step in to support stricken euro zone countries as the consequences of a break-up are too ugly to bear thinking about, but the uncertainty is what is killing the market," he said.

Banks, which have massive exposure to the euro zone crisis, fell again and are down nearly 30 percent over the last three months.

While Moody's' downgrade of 16 Spanish banks and Fitch's cutting of Greece's sovereign debt rating by another notch was expected, confidence was not helped by persistent rumours of runs on Greek and Spanish banks, vehemently denied by authorities.

"With sentiment towards risk assets already extremely fragile, the prospect of a run on the banks is hardly helpful," said Ian Williams, equity analyst at Peel Hunt.

British gilt futures, seen as a safe-haven, rallied, while UK lender Barclays, which has around 26 billion pounds exposure to Spain, was down 2.8 percent and has fallen nearly 30 percent since February.

And the crisis in Europe looks set to rumble on as German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble warned on Friday that market turmoil surrounding the euro zone crisis could last another 12 to 24 months.

The FTSE 100 has now fully retraced the rally which began in mid-December, induced by the flood of liquidity provided by central banks.

The relative strength indicator on the FTSE 100 is at 27, its most oversold level since last August, which in normal circumstances would signal a bounce is due. But Peel Hunt's Williams said that will not happen today with so much concern over Europe and the stability of the world's financial system.

Miners led the broad-based sell-off with added worries over slowing growth in China, which has caused the sector to fall more than 21 percent in the last three months.

Overnight, China said property prices weakened in 46 of 70 cities in April. That followed weak economic data on Thursday from the Unites States.

BHP Billiton, the world's biggest miner, fell 2 percent as analysts said slumping commodity prices and escalating costs, which have squeezed cash flows, is likely to delay signing off on at least two mega projects after its chairman put the brakes on an $80 billion plan to grow the company's iron ore, copper and energy operations.

Amidst the broader turmoil, assets seen as safe plays kept the FTSE 100 from falling further, with utilities National Grid and drugmaker Shire up 0.2 and 0.3 percent respectively.