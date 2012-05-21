* FTSE 100 index rallies 0.6 percent, regains 5,300 level

* Banks, commodity stocks recover after recent sharp falls

* Man Group bounces on FRM acquisition

By Jon Hopkins

LONDON, May 21 Britain's top shares moved higher on Monday, recovering modestly after a torrid time last week, with banks and commodity stocks in the vanguard, although the underlying mood remained cautious as worries over the euro zone sapped overall investor sentiment.

There was little to provide reassurance from a meeting of G8 leaders at the weekend, who stressed their "imperative" was to promote growth and jobs and gave verbal backing for Greece to stay in the euro.

But despite calls from the United States for immediate moves to boost growth, no sign emerged that Germany would soften its stance on austerity as the cure for Europe's debt problems.

"While it's nice to hear the usual strong words spoken about the resolve and dedication to fostering growth ... investors last week highlighted just how unconvinced they are of a clean resolution to the crisis, with major stock indices falling the most over a five day period since August last year," Said David White, trader at Spreadex Ltd.

At 0814 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 32.94 points, or 0.6 percent, at 5,300.96 having dropped 1.3 percent on Friday to record its third consecutive week of losses.

Miners led the bounce back as copper prices recovered on a combination of bargain-hunting, short-covering and a weaker dollar, having rallied off four-month lows in the previous session.

Energy stocks also recovered from recent falls, tracking crude prices, with BP adding 1.1 percent.

Part-state-owened lender Royal Bank of Scotland was the strongest banking gainer, up 3.2 percent, having been the biggest faller on Friday.

British banks are well prepared to withstand any potential contagion effects from the unfolding euro zone crisis, Michael Cohrs, a member of the Bank of England's regulatory body, said on Monday.

Global heavyweight HSBC also lent its strength to the banking sector, up 0.6 percent ahead of a shareholders meeting on Monday.

MAN ALIVE

Among individual blue chip gainers, struggling hedge fund manager Man Group topped the leader board, rallying 7.6 percent after recent sharp falls, with the firm unveiling plans to buy London-based investment firm FRM as it tries to bulk up its assets and reduce dependence on its flagship computer-driven fund.

On the downside, real estate firms were weak, with British Land slipping 0.1 percent as it cautioned over the impact of euro zone tensions and faltering UK growth as it reported a 5.1 percent rise in full-year underlying pretax profits to 269 million pounds, above-consensus expectations.

"An outlook of slowing NAV (net asset value) growth suggests no change to our expectation for sub-cost of equity total returns in the year ahead," said Espriti Santo Investment Bank in a note repeating its "neutral" stance on British Land.

Real estate peer Land Securities shed 0.8 percent to top the blue chip fallers list.

"Overall market sentiment remains negative, while not necessarily yielding into huge losses similar to the ones seen last week as much of the bad news has already been discounted by the market, at least for now, but it will certainly make it very difficult for any rallies to the upside to be maintained make the market prone to profit taking," said Markus huber, head of German trading at ETX Capital.

Britons' household finances worsened at their fastest rate in four months in May as some mortgage holders grappled with higher repayments, while worries about jobs and rising living costs also increased, a Markit survey showed.

No other important British macroeconomic data will be released on Monday. (Editing by Toby Chopra)