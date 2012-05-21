* FTSE up 0.6 percent

By David Brett

LONDON May 21 Banks and commodity stocks helped Britain's leading share index to bounce on Monday, after sharp falls last week with sentiment tainted by lingering doubts over stability of the euro zone and G8 leaders doing little to calm investors' long-term fears.

The G8 meeting over the weekend reaffirmed support for Greece and calling for a better balance between austerity and growth, but left doubts whether Germany would soften its stance towards pro-austerity policies.

London's blue chip index climbed as investors took a small punt on bruised sectors such as banks and miners.

The FTSE 100 was up 32.94 points, or 0.6 percent at 5,300.56 by 1035 GMT, having fallen 5.5 percent last week on persistent concerns over the implications of a possible Greek exit from the euro and worries over debt-laden Spanish banks weigh.

The benchmark index has fallen more than 11 percent from its closing 2012 highs in mid-March when euro zone debt worries resurfaced after Spain heightened fears it would not meet its austerity targets.

The FTSE 100 is now in "oversold" territory, according to its relative strength indicator, for the first time since the rally which began in August.

"Markets appear to be oversold and bullish sentiment has evaporated ... after the recent market declines, it is clear that Europe's problems have not been solved, the U.S. economy is still muddling through at best and China is slowing more quickly than the bullish crowd would like to admit," said Stewart Richardson, chief investment officer at RMG Wealth Management.

"We have taken profits on our bearish holdings ... (and) the best strategy in the next few weeks is to use any bounce to re-establish our bearish holdings," he said.

Banks and miners, which have fallen 18 percent and 22.6 percent respectively over the last three months, inched higher in early trade.

Part-state-owned lender Royal Bank of Scotland was the strongest banking gainer, up 3.2 percent, having been the biggest faller on Friday.

Vedanta led the miners higher in tandem with copper prices, which recovered on a combination of bargain-hunting, short-covering and a weaker dollar, having rallied off four-month lows in the previous session.

Beleaguered hedge fund firm Man Group rose 6.2 percent, helped by its move to diversify its struggling business by buying London-based investment firm FRM as Man seeks to reduce dependence on its flagship computer-driven fund.

"The driver for Man going forward will be a turnaround in the performance of its AHL division which, while uncertainty in markets persists, is difficult to foresee," Shore Capital said.

SHAKY OUTLOOK

The potential for a longer-term rally remains a doubt with broader sentiment downbeat on the outlook for the European economy.

JPMorgan said it remains cautious and looks to sell into any potential rebounds while the macro backdrop remains poor, especially in the euro zone.

Reflecting those worries, British Land cautioned over the impact of euro zone tensions and faltering UK growth as it reported a 5.1 percent rise in full-year underlying pretax profits to 269 million pounds, above-consensus expectations.

"An outlook of slowing NAV (net asset value) growth suggests no change to our expectation for sub-cost of equity total returns in the year ahead," said Esprito Santo Investment Bank in a note repeating its "neutral" stance on British Land.

Deutsche Bank said events in the euro zone are accelerating; policy response perhaps is not and the impact of a true crisis on global growth and on UK domestic conditions would be severe, so it said there were no absolute safe havens.

Among the top fallers were so-called safer haven stocks such as utilities Centrica and SSE, down 0.9 percent and 0.5 percent respectively.

Supporting UK market gains on Monday was the prospect of a stronger open on Wall Street ahead of April's Chicago Fed index, which will be released at 1230 GMT on Monday, with investors looking for signs of further growth in the world's biggest economy.

(Written by David Brett; editing by Stephen Nisbet)