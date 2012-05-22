* FTSE 100 index up 0.8 percent

* Miners lifted by China economic stimulus hopes

* Vodafone boosted by reassuring results, div hike

By Jon Hopkins

LONDON May 22 Gains by mining stocks helped Britain's top share index to extend its rally into a second session on Tuesday when the demand picture for metals was brightened by hopes of fresh moves by China to boost its economy.

"Movements in the mining sector always have a disproportionate effect on the index, so a strong performance this morning in response to murmurings from China of its sustaining growth is helping to underpin sentiment," said David Jones, Chief Market Strategist at IG Index.

Miners moved higher after a state-backed newspaper said top metals consumer China would fast track approvals for infrastructure investment to boost its economy.

Xstrata was in demand, up 2.2 percent, as the global miner said it is betting sluggish copper demand in China will pick up in the second half as it makes plans to boost production of the metal by 60 percent.

At 1041 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 42.00 points, or 0.8 percent, at 5,342.48 points, extending its recovery following a 5-day losing streak last week which had taken the index back to 6-month lows.

Banks bounced back as well, with the sector helped by hopes that a meeting of European Union leaders this week might lead to new measures to tackle the region's debt crisis, which has been exacerbated by fears over Spain's banks and a possible Greek exit from the euro zone.

VODAFONE BOOST

Market heavyweight Vodafone also lent its considerable strength to the FTSE 100 index, adding 2.8 percent as the mobile phones group's in-line full-year results and 7 percent dividend hike reassured investors.

"The results are in line with expectations and show particular strength in its preferred strategic areas, such as data and emerging markets. Meanwhile ... the disposal programme has enabled the company to return cash to shareholders on a generous basis," said Richard Hunter, Head of Equities at Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers.

ARM Holdings also moved higher ahead 2.6 percent as the chip designer's chief executive, Warren East shrugged off concerns that Europe's debt crisis may hit global consumer demand and sales of smartphones and tablets.

Domestic economic news was also positive.

British inflation fell to 3.0 percent in April, its lowest level in more than two years, down from 3.5 percent in March, raising the prospect that the Bank of England will be able to inject more stimulus later this year to support the economy.

"We would suggest that the better than expected inflation data opens the door for more QE in the UK, and in addition further eases the pressure on households and continues to support our positive stance on the outlook for the UK consumer," Shore Capital strategist, Gerard Lane said.

The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday that Britain's government and the Bank of England must take action to avoid lasting damage to the country's economy.

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher Wall Street open on Tuesday, modestly extending Monday's more than 1 percent advance.

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) releases its U.S. existing home sales data for April at 1400 GMT, at the same time as the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond releases its May indexes for area manufacturing and service sectors. (editing by Ron Askew)