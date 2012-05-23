* FTSE 100 index falls 1.8 percent

* Miners, banks, oils among top declines

* Charts signal more weakness before rebound

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, May 23 Britain's top shares fell sharply on Wednesday as expectations faded that a meeting of European leaders would yield concrete measures such as common euro zone bonds to tackle the region's debt crisis, with charts signalling further weakness for stocks.

Mounting concerns about Greek's potential exit from the euro zone, a development that could severely hurt the banking sector and companies in the region, prompted investors to cut their exposure to riskier assets, especially cyclical stocks.

Sectors linked to economic growth were on the back foot, with miners, energy stocks and banks falling significantly and featuring among the top decliners.

At 1125 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was down 95.68 points, or 1.8 percent, at 5,307.70, having jumped 1.9 percent on Tuesday. The index, which fell 5.6 percent last year, is down nearly 5 percent so far this year.

"The mood is very negative at this stage. We probably haven't seen the bottom yet, but it appears that we are into the last stages of the downward move," independent technical analyst Cliff Green said.

In the extreme case, the index could retest 5,100, hit late last year, but strong support was likely to start coming in near 5,200 - a level around which the market found robust support in Sept-Oct of 2011, he said.

Analysts said sentiment was likely to stay negative in the absence of bold steps taken by European leaders to resolve the debt crisis which has haunted markets for more than two years.

"The EU summit is obviously going to be in focus, but it's hard to imagine we are going to see anything concrete emerge from it at this point, particularly given that those attending have already tried to play down the importance of the summit," said Joshua Raymond, chief market strategist at City Index.

The informal meeting of European leaders in Brussels later on Wednesday is expected to discuss growth-boosting measures and the idea of a joint euro zone bond. French President Francois Hollande supports the bond plan, but German Chancellor Angela Merkel is opposed to mutualising debt.

"With the ongoing Greek saga raising deeper contagion concerns throughout the euro zone amidst a general backlash against austerity measures, Hollande and Merkel have around 24 hours to announce a plan which will offer some hope to markets," said Mike McCudden, head of derivatives at Interactive Investor.

Minutes of the Bank of England's last meeting showed the central bank would pump more money into the faltering British economy if the euro crisis caused more mayhem. The minutes coincided with data on Wednesday showing British retail sales fell at their fastest pace in more than two years in April after a surprise jump in March.

MINERS, BANKS SLIP

Miners, down 4 percent, were the top fallers as copper prices reversed from a one-week high hit in the previous session, with investors wary that a failure to tackle the euro zone debt crisis will hit global demand for industrial metals just as China is slowing and a U.S. recovery is fragile.

Banks fell 2.6 percent, while energy stocks retreated as Brent crude lost around 0.9 percent on a potential deal between Iran and the U.N. nuclear watchdog that eased fears of oil supply disruptions.

Among individual stocks, Burberry Group fell 2.5 percent as the luxury brand posted an in-line rise in profit, with some investors taking some money off the table after a recent rally in its shares.

Firstgroup, a FTSE 250 company, rose 3.2 percent as the transport firm said full-year profit more than doubled, helped by strong performances from its UK rail and U.S. coach businesses.

Thomson Reuters StarMine data showed that 71 percent of UK bluechip companies had beaten or met forecasts on first quarter earnings. Nonetheless, the outlook remained relatively cautious, with analysts downgrading their view on the second quarter by an average of 4.3 percent.

Earnings over the next 12 months are expected to disappoint expectations by 1 percent, whereas in the U.S. they are seen coming broadly in-line, StarMine showed.

Stocks trading without entitlement to their latest dividend clipped 0.52 points off the FTSE 100 index, with Carnival Corp. and International Power trading ex-dividend. (Additional reporting by Toni Vorobyova; Editing by Catherine Evans)