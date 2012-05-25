* FTSE 100 up 0.3 pct, on track for best week in a month

* Slump attracts buyers, shorts closed before weekend

* Greek concerns leave market vulnerable

By Toni Vorobyova

LONDON, May 25 Britain's equities edged up on Friday, with bottom-fishing buyers putting the market on track for its best week in a month, but traders said ongoing concerns about Greece and the euro zone left the door open for a retest of 2012 lows.

Gains in Asia and on Wall Street overnight helped lift sentiment, as did modest positive news on the UK retail sector with continued sales growth at high street bellwether John Lewis.

With no fresh escalation in the euro zone crisis, some investors saw value in the benchmark UK index, which is down 10 percent since mid-March and in sight of six-month lows.

"(Wall) Street had a pretty good bounce and nothing new came out overnight to kick the market in the teeth again. We have a number of clients who are moving in a bit now and then, because no one knows where the bottom is," said Max Bascombe, institutional sales trader at Merchant Securities.

"People ... don't want to run shorts over the weekend while things might change from a geopolitical point of view if European heads suddenly come out and there is a positive statement."

The FTSE 100 was up 0.3 percent, or 17.49 points at 5,367.54 at 0757 GMT, continuing its recovery from Monday's six-month low of 5,253.92.

Water company United Utilities added 1.6 percent after the previous day's release of forecast-beating results prompted target price upgrades from Barclays and Nomura.

Among the sectors, industrial metals fared the best, up 2 percent, boosted by a rise in copper prices and upbeat trade data from key metals consumer China, where authorities have pledged to support growth.

There were no first tier UK data releases or blue chip earnings reports scheduled on Friday to give the market a fresh steer.

Technical strategists at SEB said the FTSE could consolidate in the 5,250 to 5,450 range "before taking the next step lower".

From a fundamental point of view, too, scope was seen for more weakness, with no resolution to the Greek crisis expected until at least after the parliamentary elections on June 17.

"People clearly are looking at single stocks in terms of value but the issue is market wide in that nobody wants to commit to anything until there is some resolution in Greece - whether they are in (the euro zone), or out," said Ioan Smith, strategist at Knight Capital.

"We've still got three weeks until the next Greek elections, so it is pretty hard for it to sustain this type of (upwards) momentum." (Reporting By Toni Vorobyova; Editing by Toby Chopra)