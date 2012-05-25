* FTSE down 0.3 pct

* Volume 25 pct of full-day average

* Charts showed index faces resistance

* Cyclical stocks hit as euro crisis threatens global economy

By Francesco Canepa

LONDON, May 25 Britain's top share index was a touch lower in thin, choppy trade on Friday, with cyclical stocks once again suffering as lack of clarity on the euro zone's debt and economic crisis threatened to slow the global economy.

The FTSE 100 was down 13.79 points at 5,336.29 points, having traded a mere 25 percent of its 90-day daily average by 1138 GMT.

The index was still on track to record a gain for the week, which has seen it rebound from a six-month low of 5,253.92 hit on Monday on the back of hopes that Europe was taking new measures to tackle its crisis.

But lack of cohesion among European leaders on the course to take and polls showing that an anti-bailout party may win repeat elections in Greece next month kept equity investors on tenterhooks.

"Uncertainty is high and the recent rally was a complete farce," a London-based derivative trader said. "There's no solution on Greece and the market can only go down."

Charts showed the FTSE may have more to fall after failing to break out of a trading range between 5,050 points and 5,400 points, corresponding to a congestion area that trapped the index in August and September last year.

"It has broken back into this range and stabilised here," Dominic Hawker, a technical analyst at Westhouse Securities said.

"If it got down to the bottom of the range, that would be more positive because at its least it has achieved a long-term level of support while here it's just trading below the top of the range, so there's resistance."

Cyclical sectors were among the worst hit on Friday amid growing signs that the euro zone crisis was taking a toll on the economies of countries outside the euro block, as first-quarter economic data for Britain showed on Thursday.

Mining, banking and chemical shares were down between 1.1 percent and 0.7 percent, with gold miner Fresnillo bottom of the index as it shed 2.8 percent .

Outperforming was power provider Aggreko, which rose 1.4 percent as HSBC upgraded its recommendation on the stock to "overweight" from "neutral", arguing the market is overlooking the contribution of the group's local business.

Water company United Utilities added 0.9 percent after the previous day's release of forecast-beating results prompted target price upgrades from Barclays and Nomura. (Additional reporting by Toni Vorobyova; editing by Ron Askew)