* FTSE 100 up 1 pct in thin volume

* Greek polls, Chinese stimulus prompt short-term buying

* Mining, industrial metals stocks lure bargain hunters

By Francesco Canepa

LONDON, May 28 Britain's blue chips rose in light trading on Monday as hopes a pro-bailout party would win the Greek elections and signs that China was acting to stimulate its economy fuelled some short-term buying.

Investors were looking for bargains in the mining and industrial metals sectors, among the most battered on Friday and in recent weeks amid concerns about the impact on the global economy from the euro zone crisis and a growth slowdown in China, the world's largest consumer of metals.

But opinion polls at the weekend showed Greece's conservative party, which backs the country's bailout agreement, had regained the lead before the June 17 parliamentary election, which would allow the formation of a government committed to keeping the country in the euro zone.

"(Greece's lenders) can look forward to a 'muddle through' scenario in Greece post June 17, which means the wider euro concerns can recede for a few days, which is about as long as this rally's going to last," Justin Haque, a pan-European trader at Hobart Capital markets said.

"In the background, China is creating the mother of all 'stimulus plans', so people were scared of being caught short the market."

A Chinese government official told Reuters on Monday Beijing would soon reintroduce a cash-for-clunkers scheme for rural residents, in a welcome move for investors demanding that China did more to revive its economy.

Rio Tinto, Antofagasta <ANTO.L, Vedanta and Kazakhmys were all up between 2.8 percent and 3.7 percent, with investors returning to the battered mining sector while it offered the lowest valuation among its FTSE peers at 14.4 times its earnings for the next six months, versus a 16.4 multiple for the broader index, according to Starmine data.

But Hobart's Haque recommended cashing in on recent gains in Randgold Resources, up more than 13 percent since mid-May, to invest in retailers, flagging Next among British names, which were expected to benefit from falling inflation and lower income tax this year.

He also tipped getting out of Wolseley while the stock was having a strong run into results, scheduled to be released on Tuesday.

Shares in the distributor of plumbing and heating products were up 1.4 percent on Monday and 10 percent over the past week.

They helped Britain's FTSE rise 51.92 points, or 1 percent, to 5,403.48 points by 1035 GMT.

The blue chip-gauge benefitted from short-term technical support after recording a weekly gain for the first time in a month on Friday, charts showed.

But with the U.S. market shut for Memorial day on Monday, the FTSE had traded less than 20 percent of its full-day average by mid-session, suggesting conviction behind the rally may be low.

Outsourcing specialist Capita rose 2.8 percent, having already traded more than 70 percent of its volume average, as an UBS upgrade revived interest in the stock, which was expected to benefit from the British government's plans to outsource an increasing number of services.

"We believe there is good visibility already over (this year's) organic revenue growth, sustainable momentum in UK government (increasing number of recent decisions and pipeline refill show this) and evidence of stability in the non-contracted businesses," the bank said in a note, upgrading the stock to "buy" from "neutral". (Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Toby Chopra)