By Francesco Canepa

LONDON, May 29 Britain's main equity index rose on Tuesday, tracking late gains in Asia, with traders citing talk China could take fresh measures to counter a slowdown in its economy.

Mining and industrial metals stocks led the way, rising 2.2 percent and 2.5 percent respectively on expectations of a new wave of infrastructure investment in China, the world's largest consumer of metals .

Kazakhmys and Vedanta were among the top risers on the FTSE, up 3.3 percent and 3 percent respectively, as London copper prices edged up.

Donald Linderyd, a market analyst at HB Markets, said the prospect of more Chinese stimulus could prop up the market in the short term.

But he was "not at all" convinced the rally would last and said it could end abruptly if the euro zone crisis were to escalate with the victory of an anti-austerity party in elections in Greece next month.

"If China comes in with an injection into the economy, sure we have a rally for a little while," Linderyd said. "But in the short to medium term, the Greek elections can really put a spanner in the works."

The FTSE 100 was up 30.05 points, or 0.6 percent, at 5,386.89 points by 0819 GMT, in light trading volume of around 10 percent of the full-day average of the last 90 days.

The index closed on or above the gain line in the previous three sessions, in what some chartists see as a reversal of the previous bearish trend, teeing up further gains.

"If buyers have defended successfully the retracement zone at 5333.87 to 5314.99 then the next rally from 5341.34 may take the market to 5501.27," James A. Hyerczyk, an analyst at Autochartist said in a note.

Wolseley, the world's biggest building supplies company, was bottom of the FTSE after weaker than expected sales across Europe. The shares were down 4 percent after rising 9 percent in the previous six sessions.

"...There has been an adverse effect on profits from the weakness of the euro against sterling (the euro zone provides circa 20 percent of group revenues) and that, should current exchange rates persist, then fourth quarter profit growth will be impacted," Shore Capital said in a note. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by John Stonestreet)