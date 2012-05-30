* FTSE drops 1.6 pct, set for worst month since August

* Miners retreat as China stimulus expectations fade

* Banks fall with euro zone crisis in spotlight

By Jon Hopkins

LONDON May 30 {Reuters) - Weakness in commodity stocks and banks dragged Britain's leading share index lower on Wednesday, snapping a four-day winning streak, hit by concerns about the euro zone debt crisis and dampened expectations of growth-boosting measures from China.

At 1038 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was down 84.65 points, or 1.6 percent at 5,306.49, reversing much of the previous four-session rally to put it on course for its worst monthly performance since August 2012.

"FTSE is effectively range-bound once again between the six-month lows at 5,253.92 and 5,400/5410. The index has failed here or hereabouts on more than half-a-dozen occasions over the last fortnight," said Darren Sinden, senior trader at Silverwind Securities.

"Daily and weekly (market breadth) measures for FTSE suggest that there will be further volatility ahead. That volatility will typically manifest itself to the downside if history proves to be any guide and so it may well be that this morning's move lower in the FTSE is the start of another leg down, unless of course the divergence is quickly unwound."

Banks were in the vanguard of the fall back, extending recent declines with Royal Bank of Scotland among the worst off, down 3.6 percent as JPMorgan Cazenove cut its target price to 25 pence in a cautious sector review.

Lloyds Banking Group shed 3.8 percent as JPMorgan reduced its target to 30 pence from 40 pence, although it upgraded its rating to "neutral" on valuation grounds.

"With the backdrop of an uncertain macro environment and continued pressure on revenues, funding and liquidity for the sector, we remain defensive in our approach towards the UK banks," JPMorgan said in a note.

British banks remained under most pressure from concerns over their exposure to the escalating euro zone debt crisis.

The European Commission's economic strategy for the euro zone, to be released on Wednesday, is set to spell out measures to balance growth with unpopular fiscal consolidation that will be particularly pointed for Spain and Italy.

Concerns about Spain's ability to recapitalise its banks have been reignited by signals from the European Central Bank that it is not prepared to step in to help.

Adding to the pressure in the euro zone, Italy's funding costs rose sharply at a bond sale on Wednesday, with 10-year yields topping 6 percent for the first time since January. ID:nI6E8E701I]

Miners were the biggest drag on the blue chip index, reversing after a rally on Tuesday, as the demand picture for commodities was hit by the euro zone crisis and by fading hopes for stimulus measures from top metals consumer China.

Hopes for new growth-boosting measures from China, which had been a key driver of recent market gains, took a knock when influential Chinese academics said Beijing should not launch a new round of aggressive fiscal stimulus.

EX-DIVS IMPACT

Three companies trading ex-dividend on Wednesday clipped 4.65 points off the FTSE 100 index, with Capital Shopping Centres, National Grid, and Marks & Spencer all featuring on the top 10 blue chip fallers list.

Wall Street looked set to follow the dull European trend, with U.S. stock index futures pointing to a lower open on Wednesday, a reversal of Tuesday's advance, with investors awaiting U.S. pending home sales data for April.

Among the minority blue chip gainers, water company Severn Trent added 0.1 percent as it posted full-year profits above market expectations as higher prices offset a rise in expenses and lower metered users' consumption.

United Utilities was the top FTSE 100 gainer, up 1.1 percent, helped by the strong results from Severn Trent and with the utilitity sector wanted for its defensive characteristics as investors' risk appetite reversed. (Editing by Stephen Nisbet)