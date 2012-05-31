* FTSE 100 index rises 0.9 percent

* Short-term players preferring cyclicals

* Charts signal continuation of bearish trend

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, May 31 Britain's top shares rebounded on Thursday as the previous day's biggest losers such as oils and miners gained some ground following a recovery in commodity prices, though charts showed the market lacked clear bullish signals and remained vulnerable.

Short-term players were more active in the market and were betting on volatility in cyclical stocks, traders said, adding the strategy was to quickly move in and out of the market to take advantage of sudden price moves based on news headlines.

That was clearly visible when investrors rushed to buy Anglo-Dutch IT services company Logica, which surged 65 percent after the company agreed to be bought by Canada's CGI Group Inc for 1.7 billion pounds ($2.64 billion).

At 1124 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 47.72 points, or 0.9 percent, at 5,344.99. The index has fallen 6.8 percent this month and is on track for its third monthly loss in a row and the worst monthly performance since August.

"What we are really seeing is the continuation of volatility. Those who are looking at shorter-term horizons are trading in cyclicals and looking to buy value stocks such as Weir Group and Amec," Daniel Harris, director and head of dealing at H2O Markets, said.

"Investors are looking at stocks with high beta and those that historically have shown good recoveries. Risk management would be the key in the current environment and a clear idea about stop losses would be essential as we could easily see a drop of 2 to 3 percent in a short span of time."

Harris said another popular stock was Diageo, which had got both cyclical and defensive qualities. Over the past months, it has shown a strong uptrend and had not suffered too much even during a broader market correction the past weeks.

UK energy stocks and miners rose 1.5 percent and 0.6 percent, helped by stronger crude and metals prices, after falling 2.1 percent and 3.2 percent respectively in the previous session. Banks, which fell 1.9 percent on Wednesday, gained 1 percent.

CHARTS BEARISH

Charts showed that to confirm a further upside, the FTSE 100 index needed move above 5,400 points - recent range highs.

"We are very wary about this consolidation phase as at the moment we are not seeing any clear bullish signal. The risk would be that the market starts to fall again," Lynnden Branigan, technical analyst at Barclays Capital, said.

"This longer-term downmove is still in place. If it starts to break through Wednesday's lows, that would suggest a bearish continuation on the daily chart and the index will be expected to retest a low of 5,250. The bias is more on the downside."

Traders said the market was likely to stay in recent trading range as there was no clarity whether Greece was going to stay or leave the euro zone and Spanish banks continued to struggle.

A Reuters poll showed British investors dumped stocks in the euro zone and upped allocations to domestic shares as uncertainty over Greece's future in the euro and the cost to Spain of supporting its banks hurt sentiment.

Euro zone jitters have rattled the markets over the past weeks, with focus shifting to Spain which has seen its borrowing cost moving towards unsustainable levels. In Greece, election results in mid-June might be a turning point as the winning side could decide whether to remain a part of the euro zone or exit.

In Spain, banks need financial help, but many analysts believe Madrid may not afford it. The European Commission poured cold water on Thursday saying there was no possibility for euro zone banks to be directly recapitalised using the bloc's permanent bailout fund as it stands.

Among individual movers, InterContinental Hotels Group rose 4.7 percent after U.S. activist investor Nelson Peltz said his Trian Fund Management had picked up a stake of 4.27 percent in the world's biggest hotelier.