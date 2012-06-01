* FTSE 100 index down 0.4 pct

* More weakness seen after worst month in 3 yrs

* Weak data weighs, especially on miners

* BP jumps on Russian joint venture disposal move

By Toni Vorobyova

LONDON, June 1 British equities eased on Friday, extending losses into June after suffering their worst month in over three years in May, as weak economic data and the ongoing euro zone crisis made investors less willing to hold stocks over the long weekend.

Manufacturing activity in Britain shrank at its fastest pace in more than three years in May, faring much worse than expected, PMI data showed on Friday.

This chimed in with lacklustre numbers from the euro zone and China, raising concerns about the health of the global economy ahead of a key release of U.S. unemployment data due at 1230 GMT, and weighing on broad risk appetite.

For the UK market, that easily outweighed an early session boost from a rise in heavyweight BP, whose shares gained 2.7 percent after the oil major said it was considering the sale of its share of Russia's TNK-BP.

"BP is fine but you've had the PMI figures and that's just put the kibosh in the market. We have a long weekend in front of us, there is going to be no money on the table for risk," Steve Larkins, head of sales trading at Seymour Pierce.

The FTSE 100 was down 0.6 percent, or 23.37 points, at 5,297.44 by 0933 GMT, adding to a drop of 7.3 percent in May, which was its worst monthly showing since February 2009.

"There is no respite for the bears. The institutions are running good cash positions but they are nervous of jumping in when the problems in Europe just get bigger and bigger. For this money to come back in we would have to have a serious down turn in the index, I'd say down to 5,100," Larkins said.

Technical charts also pointed to more weakness in the UK benchmark.

"The past week and a half the market has been digesting the prior slump. The congestion has taken the shape of a bear flag hence renewed downside pressure is to be seen soon. The break lower will likely see the market falling down to the 5,100-area before yet another corrective bounce to be seen," technical strategists at SEB said in a note.

On Friday, miners were the biggest drag, with copper prices hitting five-month lows and Chinese data casting question marks over future global demand for metals.

China's official purchasing managers' index - covering the country's biggest, mainly state-backed firms - fell more than expected to 50.4 in May, the weakest reading this year and down from April's 13-month high, with output at its lowest since November 2011.

Trading volumes were fairly thin ahead of a four-day weekend in the UK and the U.S. jobs data due later in the session. May non-farm payrolls are seen rising by 150,000 on the month, and the unemployment rate expected to hold steady at 8.1 percent.

For equity markets though, the impact of any weak jobs number is not clear cut, and it could in fact boost stocks if it is seen increasing the chances of growth stimulating action from the U.S. Federal Reserve. (Reporting By Toni Vorobyova; Editing by Toby Chopra)