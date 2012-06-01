* FTSE 100 index down 1.4 pct

* Extends losses to 6-month lows after weak U.S. data

LONDON, June 1 British equities sank to six-month lows on Friday, with weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs numbers adding to a flurry of gloomy economic data and making investors even more reluctant to hold stocks over the long weekend.

Markets accelerated losses in afternoon trade on news that U.S. jobs growth was the weakest in a year in May, with the previous two months' performance also revised down.

That follows manufacturing activity in Britain shrinking at its fastest pace in more than three years in May, much worse than expected, along with lacklustre numbers from the euro zone and China.

The FTSE 100 index was down 1.4 percent, or 73.40 points, at 5,249.44 by 1307 GMT, having earlier fallen as far as 5,229.76 - its lowest since early December - after posting its biggest monthly loss in over three years in May.

"We are ahead of a long weekend, no one in the UK wants to go through their weekend long of anything so we are looking very vulnerable," said James Ferguson, strategist at Westhouse.

"Things are looking oversold but they are not looking oversold enough to pull in the speculative buyers ... To be oversold enough we would probably need to come down closer to the 5,100 (or) maybe 5,150 mark."

The London Stock Exchange will be closed for public holidays on Monday and Tuesday.

One bright spot was heavyweight BP, whose shares gained 2.7 percent after the oil major said it was considering the sale of its share of Russia's TNK-BP. (Reporting by Toni Vorobyova; Editing by Catherine Evans)