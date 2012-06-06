* FTSE 100 rallies 1.3 percent, regains 5,300 level

* Banks, miners on hopes for stimulus measures

* Man up on Citigroup upgrade; blue chip demotion expected

* Vodafone drags as stocks trades ex-dividend

By Jon Hopkins

LONDON June 6 Britain's top shares pushed higher on Wednesday, the first session after a four-day holiday weekend, rallying on hopes recent disappointing economic data and worsening euro zone debt crisis could lead to fresh stimulus measures from central banks.

At 0819 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 66.20 points, or 1.3 percent, at 5,326.39, having closed down 1.1 percent on Friday at its lowest level for six months after U.S. jobs growth came in at the weakest in a year in May.

Banks were the biggest blue chip gainers, rallying after falls on Friday and playing catch-up with gains by European banks over the past few days, as investors looked hopefully to possible action from the European Central Bank.

The ECB is expected to keep interest rates on hold at 1.0 percent after its latest council meeting on Wednesday, but it could signal a readiness to cut interest rates as early as next month given a weakening economy and Spain's banking troubles.

"While generally chances are considered as slim that the ECB will lower rates and/or resume their periphery bond purchasing program ... it can't necessarily be excluded completely," said Markus Huber, head of German trading at ETX Capital.

The ECB meeting comes a day after finance ministers from the world's seven major economies discussed financial and fiscal union in Europe and agreed to work together to deal with the problems in Spain and Greece, but took no joint action.

Miners were also in demand as copper prices rose 0.5 percent supported by global economic stimulus hopes and a weaker dollar, with the sector also lifted by news that Australia's economy expanded a surprising 1.3 percent in the first-quarter.

Strategists at Nomura, however, were still not convinced that an equity rally would hold.

"Stocks may look quite compelling compared to bonds right now. But we have to admit that the near-term fears and uncertainties underpinning this extreme valuation gap may linger for a while. They may yet worsen before they get better," Nomura said in a global strategy note.

UPGRADE LIFTS MAN

Man Group was the top blue chip gainer, up 7.1 percent, as Citigroup upgraded its rating for the struggling hedge fund manager to "buy", while cutting its estimates and target price, noting that the stock is down 40 percent in the year-to-date, and more than 70 percent since January 2011.

"We downgrade EPS but believe Man is now at the end of its downgrade cycle," Citigroup says in a note.

However, Man Group's rally is not expected to prevent the stock being the sole stock demoted from the FTSE 100 when the latest quarterly indexes review occurs after the market close on Wednesday, being based on closing prices from last Friday.

Vodafone was the biggest blue chip faller, down 3.2 percent, as the market heavyweight's stock traded without the entitlement to its latest dividend, alone knocking 12.45 points off the FTSE 100 index's gains.

Overall ex-dividend factors chopped 13.72 points off the blue chip index, with Associated British Foods, Evraz , Intertek, and WPP Group the other stocks trading without their payout attractions. (Editing by Toby Chopra)