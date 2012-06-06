* FTSE 100 rallies 1.2 percent, plays catch-up after holiday

By Toni Vorobyova

LONDON June 6 UK equities jumped more than 1 percent on Wednesday, catching up with the rest of Europe after a four-day weekend and supported by speculation that weak economic data and the deepening euro zone crisis will prompt action from global central banks.

Banking shares surged as they would benefit from central bank stimulus.

All eyes were on the European Central Bank's policy meeting, with investors looking for hints the bank could be ready to ease policy soon. A sizeable minority even expected the ECB to announce a rate cut when it releases a statement after its meeting at 1145 GMT.

Stimulus could also come from the Bank of England on Thursday and from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

By 1006 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 57.04 points, or 1.2 percent at 5,317.23, recovering from a six-month intraday low of 5,229.76 set on Friday before the long weekend in Britain.

"There is hope of an interest rate cut by 25 basis points (form the ECB)," said Neil Marsh, strategist at Newedge.

"If there was a 25 bps cut today, which I think is highly unlikely, then we'll see quite strong market performance thereafter. If they give a hint of a rate cut possibly coming in July then I think we will see markets still move higher. If they don't do anything and there is no real suggestion of any further cuts, I think the market will probably sell off."

Ahead of the meeting, banks - which are most directly exposed to the euro zone crisis through their bond holdings and loan books, and are also among the best placed to benefit from any central bank stimulus - outperformed.

Royal Bank of Scotland surged 6 percent, Barclays gained 5.2 percent and Lloyds rose 5.1 percent, in part playing catch up with a 4.9 percent jump in the euro zone banking sector on Monday and Tuesday.

Miners also gained, capitalising on an across the board rise in metals prices, including gold, silver and copper. If global central banks act to stimulate growth, that should boost demand for metals, to the benefit of the sector.

UPGRADE LIFTS MAN

Man Group was the top blue-chip gainer, up 7.1 percent, as Citigroup upgraded its rating for the struggling hedge fund manager to "buy", while cutting its estimates and target price, noting that the stock is down 40 percent in the year-to-date, and more than 70 percent since January 2011.

"We downgrade EPS (earnings per share) but believe Man is now at the end of its downgrade cycle," Citigroup strategists said in a note.

However, Man Group's rally is not expected to stop it from being the sole stock demoted from the FTSE 100 in the latest quarterly index review, due after the market close on Wednesday. The review is based on closing prices from last Friday.

Vodafone, the world's largest mobile phone operator by revenue, was the biggest blue chip loser, dropping 3.2 percent, as the market heavyweight's stock traded without the entitlement to its latest dividend, alone knocking 12.45 points off the FTSE 100 index's gains.

Overall ex-dividend factors chopped 13.72 points off the blue chip index, with food and retail group Associated British Foods, Russia's largest steelmaker Evraz, UK-based product-testing company Intertek, and advertising group WPP Group the other stocks trading without their payout attractions. (Reporting By Toni Vorobyova; Additional Reporting by John Hopkins; Editing by Susan Fenton)