* FTSE up 0.5 percent

* Talk of monetary stimulus, Spain aid boost sentiment

* Johnson Matthey tops chart after results

By Francesco Canepa

LONDON, June 7 Britain's blue-chip share index rose on Thursday on growing hopes European policymakers will act to support struggling Spain and the U.S. and British central banks offer further doses of monetary stimulus, setting up shares for a possible rally.

Britain's FTSE 100 index was up 27.63 points, or 0.5 percent, at 5,412.49 at 0815 GMT after posting its biggest daily gain in six months on Wednesday.

The index extended a rebound from six-month lows hit on Friday after an easing of the financial and economic concerns that had contributed to an equity sell-off in May.

"The markets are of the idea that the central banks - not just the Fed but the Fed is the obvious candidate - will go ahead and do something," Mike Lenhoff, chief strategist and head of research at Brewin Dolphin Securities, said.

"It also looks as if there is growing international pressure on Europe and if we could see some assistance for the (Spanish) banks. That would be well received by the market."

Lenhoff expected this "bullish sentiment" to continue supporting equities in the short term, with financials, mining and other cyclical stocks as the most likely beneficiaries. But the potential for disappointment was "huge" if politicians failed to deliver the measures the market was hoping for.

Traders said much would depend on Fed chairman Ben Bernanke's congressional testimony later on Thursday.

"If Ben doesn't point towards any stimulus today then we could easily be back down as quick as we bounced," Ed Woolfitt, head of trading at Galvan, said.

A slump in British manufacturing activity and a deepening sense of crisis in the euro zone had also boosted the chances that the Bank of England would opt for more economic stimulus when it unveils the outcome of its policy meeting on Thursday.

The overwhelming majority of economists polled by Reuters last week expected the BoE to keep policy steady, although at least two major banks have changed their forecasts since the release of a far weaker than expected factory survey on Friday.

CHARTS SHOW RALLY IS POSSIBLE

Charts showed further gains were on the cards if the FTSE managed to break above a major top at 5,413.80, corresponding to last week's high.

"A rally through this price will not only turn the main trend to up, but it will also set up a possible rally into a major retracement zone (between 5,609.45 and 5,699.05)" James A. Hyerczyk, an analyst at Autochartist, said in a note.

"Based on traditional chart pattern analysis, a rally into this zone is likely over the short-run if upside momentum can continue."

Chemicals company Johnson Matthey topped the FTSE table on Thursday, with a 3.1 percent rise after reporting a 23 percent jump in full-year underlying profit, prompting the world's largest supplier of catalytic converters to pay a special dividend.

Hedge fund manager Man Group shed 1.2 percent after it was announced the stock will be demoted from the FTSE following the index's latest quarterly review, announced late on Wednesday.

It will be replaced by mid-cap defence services group Babcock International, up 0.9 percent on Thursday, when the reshuffle takes effect on June 15. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by John Stonestreet)