By Atul Prakash

LONDON, June 7 Britain's top shares hit a three-week high on Thursday after China announced a surprise rate cut, with investors waiting for Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony for hints on any stimulus measures to help the U.S. economy.

Sectors linked to economic growth were among the top gainers, with the UK banking index, miners and energy shares rising 2.2 to 2.9 percent.

At 1150 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 87.14 points, or 1.6 percent, at 5,470.18 after hitting its highest since mid-May. It posted its biggest daily gain in six months on Wednesday and rose further from six-month lows on Friday on China's move.

The rate cut of 25 basis points to shore up slackening Chinese economic growth was the first since the depths of the 2008/09 financial crisis. The consensus view of economists had been that the central bank would refrain from an outright cut to interest rates in 2012.

"A cut of 25 basis points is not massive by any means, but it does assist and signals that central banks are there and looking to support the economy when needed," said Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

"China's move should help support the stocks rally that we have seen in the market over the past days. Investors will also look for hints later in the day for any stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve. But the whole European scenario still overhangs," he added.

Bernanke will testify on the economic outlook to the congressional Joint Economic Committee later in the day and investors will look for signals if the central bank was considering moves to support the economic recovery.

The Federal Reserve's second-highest official on Wednesday laid out the case for the U.S. central bank to provide more support to a fragile economy as financial turmoil in Europe mounts.

UK stocks were in positive territory before the rate cut on expectations that Europe would help Spain to tackle its banking crisis and as data showed Britain's dominant services sector grew at an unexpectedly steady pace in May and retailers saw a solid bounce-back in sales.

Some also expected that the Bank of England might announce more measures to support the economy, but instead it opted against injecting more stimulus as signs of resilience kept recovery hopes.

Investors reacted positively to reports indicating Germany was working more urgently with EU officials to tackle Spain's banking crisis and maybe softening its opposition to other moves to share responsibility for the region's mounting debt.

"Risk sentiment has improved dramatically in the past few days as hopes of an EU deal to recapitalise Spain's banks has attracted buyers back to equities," said Angus Campbell, head of market analysis at Capital Spreads.

Among individual movers, Johnson Matthey rose 5.4 percent after the world's largest supplier of catalytic converters reported better-than-expected results and proposed a special dividend. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Hugh Lawson)