* FTSE 100 index ahead 0.8 percent, 5,500 fails to hold

* Banks in demand on bailout deal for Spanish lenders

* Miners also boosted by China trade data

* Tesco weak after Q1 trading update

By Jon Hopkins

LONDON June 11 Gains by commodity stocks and banks drove Britain's leading shares higher on Monday, as investors' returned to heavily sold sectors after euro zone finance ministers agreed to lend Spain up to $125 billion to help its battered banks.

The move alleviated one of the factors weighing on the euro zone, which is suffering from the impact of a major debt crisis, but traders remained cautious about the longer term efficacy of the move, and initial euphoric gains were eroded.

"It is a plaster made of bank notes at a time when the heart of the Spanish banking system requires serious surgery. This is why we are seeing equity markets rally strongly today yet the longevity of this rally remains in doubt," said Joshua Raymond, Chief Market Strategist at City Index.

At 1100 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 42.79 points, or 0.8 percent to 5,477.88, falling back from a session peak at 5,536, having pushed back above the 5,500 level for the first time in nearly a month.

Banks were in the vanguard of the advance, led by Lloyds Banking Group up 3.8 percent, as the amount offered to Spanish banks on Saturday was more than expected and boosted confidence policymakers will take the necessary steps to shore-up Europe's struggling banking system.

Miners also lent their strength to the index, with the sector having borne the brunt of the recent sell-off, down 17 percent since mid-March on demand concerns engendered by euro zone uncertainties and growth worries in China.

The sector tracked firmer copper prices which also found support after trade data from China showed exports and imports to be much stronger than expected.

Gains by energy stocks provided the biggest boost for the blue chips, with BP, up 2.2 percent, adding the most points to the blue chip index.

BP was helped by weekend press speculation that it would reach a deal to pay less than $15 billion to settle its 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill.

TESCO TROUBLED

Tesco featured among the minority blue chip fallers, down 0.6 percent as the world's third-biggest retailer reported a drop in quarterly underlying sales in its main British market.

"The amendments it is making to its business model will take time to implement and wash through. However, investors are currently quite impatient ... Today's update is unlikely to change the situation dramatically, such that the market view of the shares as a hold, albeit a strong one, will probably remain in place," said Richard Hunter, Head of Equities at Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers.

Food retail peers J Sainsbury suffered in sympathy with Tesco, down 0.4 percent, also reflecting a shift away from defensively perceived stocks.

Utilities were also weak, with United Utilities the second biggest blue chip faller, down 0.8 percent.

BNP Paribas strategists suggested investors should sell European utilities and buy their U.S. peers to capitalise on ongoing momentum while taking advantage of differentials in earnings and economic backdrops.

U.S. Stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wall Street on Monday, but were below earlier levels, with no important economic data due for release. (editing by Ron Askew)