* FTSE 100 index up 0.3 pct

* Fewer sellers below 5,500; some see value

* Technical charts signal more weakness

* Defensives outperform financials

By Toni Vorobyova

LONDON, June 12 - The UK equities rose in steady trade on Tuesday after a volatile previous session in which investors digested a Spanish bank rescue package, with traders saying the market would remain jittery ahead of this weekend's Greek elections.

With the second quarter earnings season virtually over, there was little corporate newsflow to distract markets from the crisis in Britain's top trade partner, the euro zone.

The bank deal was seen as fixing only some of Spain's problems, while a Greek exit from the bloc - accompanied by unpredictable spillover for the rest of Europe - will become more likely if Sunday's vote returns an anti-bailout government.

The benchmark FTSE 100 index was up 0.3 percent, or 18.76 points, at 5,449.88 by 0736 GMT after jumping as high as 5,536.27 points on Monday before giving up all the gains.

"Volumes are very light. People took the opportunity at the higher levels to sell long positions, the long-only yesterday from the buy side were selling into the rise, but down here you are running out of sellers," said Zeg Choudhry, head of equities Trading at Northland Capital Partners.

For some, the relatively cheap market levels - with the FTSE less than 250 points above recent six-month lows - coupled with ultra-low bond yields provided an attractive investment opportunity, with Coutts recommending high-dividend stocks.

"It's a valuation force coming into equities at the moment but it's a very thin rally, I really would not expect it to continue," said Arthur Gordon, co-head of UK sales at Canaccord Genuity.

Illustrating the relative caution, traditionally defensive sectors performed the best, with tobacco stocks up 1.4 percent and food producers rising 1.2 percent.

Financials eased, with Royal Bank of Scotland down 0.9 percent and Lloyds off 0.3 percent.

"We continue to regard Lloyds and RBS as highly speculative and, with any income protection from the restoration of dividends still some way off, we see no need to own these stocks," Simon Willis, strategist at Daniel Stewart, said in a note.

Technical charts point to more weakness on the FTSE given the formation of a "gravestone doji" on Monday - meaning opening and closing prices were virtually equal and at the bottom of the day's range.

"The cloud overhead - elections - remains and it seems like it might be a fairly rangebound week in light of this. That being said, the gravestone doji on the index needs to be noted. This is rarely a good sign," said Jack Pollard, analyst at Sucden Financial, noting 5,404 as the next support level.

In the shorter term, though, the market could get some relief from the 10-day moving average crossing above the 20-day line, in what some traders see as a 'buy' signal.

There were mixed on the domestic front, with the RICS survey showing British house prices falling at a slower pace in May, though the outlook worsened as the euro zone crisis intensified and sales took a temporary hit from the expiry of a tax holiday.

Investors will also look to April industrial output data at 0830 GMT for clues on the health of the UK economy. (Reporting By Toni Vorobyova; Editing by John Stonestreet)