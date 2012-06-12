* FTSE 100 ahead 0.5 pct; volatility index up 2.3 pct

* ICAP boosted by volatility benefits, says broker

* Mid caps diverge as housebuilders suffer on data

By Jon Hopkins

LONDON June 12 Britain's top shares were higher on Tuesday, steadying after a volatile performance in the previous session, with euro zone factors holding sway as hopes for a Spanish bank rescue package were offset by uncertainty over crucial Greek elections.

Last weekend's bank deal was seen as fixing only some of Spain's problems, but a Greek exit from the bloc - accompanied by unpredictable spillover for the rest of Europe - will become more likely if Sunday's vote returns an anti-bailout government.

"'Fragile' is perhaps the most appropriate word to describe sentiment at present. Yesterday's trading showed that even 100 billion euros ($125 billion) is not sufficient to rebuild battered investor confidence, and Spanish and Italian yields are creeping higher once again," said Ben Critchley, Sales Trader at IG Index.

At 1042 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 25.88 points, or 0.5 percent at 5,458.25, at the top of a tight trading range for the day, albeit in relatively thin volume at 29 percent of the 90-day daily average.

The UK blue chip index swung around violently on Monday, ending 0.1 percent lower having hit a peak well above 5,500.

The FTSE 100 volatility index was up 2.3 percent on Tuesday, having gained nearly 4 percent in the previous session.

Inter-dealer broker ICAP was the top FTSE 100 riser, rallying 3.0 percent after a recent poor showing with Faraday Research seeing the firm doing well in volatile and fluctuating markets.

"More volatility and uncertainty would lead to more trades, which in turn leads to more commission for the company. Right now looks to be the calm before the oncoming storm. The catalyst to really get things moving could be the second Greek election," said David Lowery, Equity Analyst at Faraday Research in a note.

"With a potential spike in volatility just around the corner, we feel ICAP is perfectly placed to see earnings and profits increase over and above current forecasts," Lowery added.

The biggest overall boost for the blue chips came from fresh rallies by commodity stocks, led by gold miners Fresnillo and Randgold Resources, up 2.4 percent and 1.4 percent respectively, with volatile markets favouring the traditional safe haven metal.

MID CAPS DIVERGE

In marked contrast to the blue chips, and again illustrating the market's volatility, British mid caps stocks headed lower, with the FTSE 250 index down 0.6 percent.

Weakness in British housebuilders was the biggest drag on mid cap sentiment, with Redrow, Bovis Homes, and Persimmon the worst off, all down over 3 percent after disappointing domestic economic data.

The latest RICS survey showed British house prices falling at a slower pace in May, though the outlook worsened as the euro zone crisis intensified and sales took a temporary hit from the expiry of a tax holiday.

And British manufacturing output posted a surprise fall in April, official data showed on Tuesday, raising the risk of a longer recession and piling pressure on policymakers to take action to boost growth.

No important U.S. data will be released on Tuesday, and stock index futures pointed to a modestly higher open on Wall Street after a sharp drop in the previous session. ($1 = 0.7993 euros) (Editing by Ruth Pitchford)