* J Sainsbury top faller after update

* Resolution, SSE boosted by broker comment

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, June 13 Britain's top shares reversed earlier tentative gains on Wednesday to trade flat as nagging concerns about Spain kept investor risk appetite at bay.

The FTSE 100 was down 1.35 points, or 0.02 percent, at 5,472.39 by 0852 GMT, having advanced 0.8 percent on Tuesday, recovering from a fall in the afternoon as Spanish bond yields hit their highest levels of the euro era.

Trade has been choppy in recent sessions, with the FTSE 100 volatility index up 6 percent this week, as initial euphoria over Spain's aid deal gave way to concern this could exacerbate the country's rising public debt.

"The situation in Europe continues to be close to total melt-down," said Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital, which manages $500 million of assets.

"Interest rates in Spain and Italy have reached unsustainable levels again and Germany is not going to accept eurobonds for many years. Very hard for the market to do well with that backdrop."

Uncertainty ahead of Sunday's general election in Greece further strained the nerves of jumpy investors, with concern centering around a possible exit by the country from the euro zone - along with spillover fears for the rest of Europe - should it return an anti-bailout government.

"Markets may be tentatively higher on the back of U.S. gains but investors are remaining in the shadows until they see solid and sustainable progress in the euro zone," Mike McCudden, head of derivatives at Interactive Investor, said.

"As Spanish yields creep dangerously close to ECB intervention levels while the rot spreads to Italy, investors (are) fearing the worst."

Some adopted a more sanguine stance.

"Despite the uncertainty, there are growing signs that the European authorities are willing to be more pragmatic in addressing the Euro's structural problems (despite the painful way things evolve in Europe)," said Andrew Bell, chief executive of Witan, a 1.1 billion pound ($1.71 billion) investment trust.

"Equities are fundamentally cheap and gilts priced to deliver negative real returns (or, in English, reduce investor wealth). I expect investors to react accordingly once investment criteria take over as the basis for judgements in place of fear and overreaction to short term headlines."

Sainsbury, Britain's third-largest supermarket group, was among the top fallers on Wednesday, off 2.5 percent, as its first-quarter sales increases came in below consensus, despite a boost from Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

"The Q1 trading to 9th June, which includes the bumper Diamond Jubilee week, was positive but weaker than market expectations," Freddie George, analyst at Seymour Pierce, said in a note.

A downbeat note from HSBC also dampened sentiment surrounding the sector, with the bank reckoning the UK food retail market will remain tough and that future growth will be more limited than it has been in the past decade.

Morrison, which HSBC downgraded to "neutral", was another casualty, off 1.1 percent.

Broker rating changes were in fact behind a number of share price moves on Wednesday, with life insurance consolidator Resolution up 2.9 percent after a UBS upgrade to "buy" on valuation grounds, whilst a Barclays rating hike to "overweight" helped send utility SSE 1.5 percent higher.

"After five years of sluggish growth, we believe SSE is poised to return to its heyday of double-digit earnings growth," Barclays said in a note.

"A combination of structural tightening of the UK power generation market, combined with secular investment-driven growth in electricity transmission, should lead to EPS CAGR of 13 percent over the next four years." ($1 = 0.6432 British pounds) (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Toby Chopra)