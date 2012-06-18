* FTSE ends up 0.2 pct, but some 60 points off one-month peak

* UK outperforms euro zone, Greek vote see as no panacea

* HSBC seeks out dividends, Deutsche likes luxury

By Toni Vorobyova

LONDON June 18 UK equities closed slightly higher on Monday, slipping off one-month highs as initial euphoria after Greek elections reduced the chances of an imminent euro exit quickly gave way to the realisation that the region's crisis is still far from resolved.

Greek conservatives secured a narrow victory over the radical left at the weekend, increasing the likelihood of Athens sticking to its international bailout terms and staying inside the single currency bloc.

But investors remained concerned about problems in Italy and Spain and the election outcome was also seen reducing the chances of near-term stimulus action from global policymakers.

"The knee jerk reaction by the markets, ie by the traders, was: 'surely this is good news'. But there was no follow through from investors and then things tailed off," said James Ferguson, strategist at Westhouse Securities.

UK equity investors should "maximise their exposure to the dollar at the expense of the euro and thank their lucky stars that they are in the UK rather than Europe", he added.

"The UK is looking like a safe haven. But the problem as an equities investor is that whereas you get relatively good benefits for domestic or U.S. exposure, our biggest trading partner is Europe and that is going to be difficult."

The FTSE 100 closed up 0.2 percent, or 12.28 points, at 5,491.09, over 60 points below its earlier one-month intra-day peak, but outperforming a 1.2 percent drop on the Euro STOXX 50 .

The 50-day moving average at around 5,549 and the 200-day MA at 5,560 also kept a lid on the FTSE's gains. The crossover of the 50-day line below the 200-day one at the end of last week is seen as a bearish signal by chart-watchers.

LOVE FOR LUXURY

Euro zone concerns hit volatile financials, with Lloyds down 3.6 percent and Royal Bank of Scotland off 5 percent .

"Longer-term investors will still be left with macro uncertainty surrounding the direction of EU policy, the progress of the Greek and Spanish bailouts and the extent of the economic slowdown," strategists at HSBC said in a note.

"Faced with this uncertainty we favour stocks that are resilient to macro shocks."

HSBC's top picks in the UK include insurer Admiral Group and defence giant BAE Systems for their relatively high dividend yields, as well as Intercontinental Hotel Group, broadcaster ITV and advertiser WPP for their historic record of outperforming in both an up and a down market.

Defensive sectors such as pharmaceuticals and food retailers - which focus on goods that people tend to buy even in tough times - provided the biggest boost to the FTSE 100 on Monday.

Luxury, which has been enjoying an increasingly defensive status thanks to solid demand from the newly rich emerging market buyers, also fared well.

"The luxury sector has never had it so good," Deutsche Bank said in an upbeat note on the global sector.

Britain's Burberry - famed for raincoats lined with its camel, red and black check pattern - added 2.9 percent. Deutsche rates Burberry "hold" with a price target of 1,550 pence, implying an upside of 12 percent from current levels. (Reporting By Toni Vorobyova; editing by Ron Askew)