* FTSE down 0.2 percent after surge in previous session

* Economic stimulus measures hope pinned on Fed meeting

* ITV boosted by revival of bid gossip

By Jon Hopkins

LONDON June 20 Britain's top share index slipped back in early deals on Wednesday, retreating after strong gains in the previous session as investors looked to the Federal Reserve to deliver on hopes for further economic stimulus measures.

Weakness in heavyweight drugmakers and energy stocks , which had helped lead the market higher on Tuesday, pulled it back on Wednesday, but strength in banks and life insurers on economic stimulus hopes helped provide a floor for the UK blue chips.

The latest two-day monetary policy-setting Federal Reserve Open Market Committee meeting concludes on Wednesday, with a decision on interest rates and any possible further capital injections for the ailing U.S. economy due after the London markets close at 1630 GMT.

"With such strong expectations that the Fed will announce a measure of stimulation, the market may find itself caught 'Long and Wrong' should Chairman Bernanke decide not to live up to the markets wishes. The door is definitely open for the Disappointment Trade," said Andrew Taylor, market strategist at GFT Global in a note.

At 0738 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was down 12.67 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,573.64. The UK blue-chip index closed up 1.7 percent on Tuesday, ending just below the 5,600 level, which it breached briefly in late afternoon trade for the first time since the start of May.

Aside from the Federal Reserve decision, minutes from June's Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee meeting, due at 0830 GMT, will also be eyed closely, with investors keen to see whether there has been any change in the number of members voting for further quantitative easing (QE).

Forecasters see one less MPC member voting to maintain the central bank's QE programme at current levels, with a vote count of 7-2 predicted versus 8-1 in May.

British labour market data will also be released at 0830 GMT, with May claimant count seen falling by 3,000, after a 13,700 drop in April, and April's ILO unemployment rate expected to be unchanged at 8.2 percent.

ITV SWITCHED ON

ITV was the top FTSE 100 gainer, up 3.1 percent, propelled by a revival of bid speculation.

The commercial broadcaster could be a bid target for Germany's ProSiebenSat.1, according to the Daily Telegraph market report, with any offer seen pitched at between 130 pence and 150 pence a share. The Financial Times' market report said the bid gossip focused on private equity interest.

Sage Group was also in demand, adding 1.2 percent as the British firm unveiled plans to enter the Brazilian software market by buying a 75 percent stake in Folhamatic Group, a provider of accounting, tax, payroll and regulatory software to small businesses, for 125 million pounds.

Ex-dividend factors knocked 2.27 points off the FTSE 100 index on Wednesday, with Experian, Land Securities , Severn Trent, and United Utilities all trading without their payout attractions, which included a special dividend for Severn Trent.

WM Morrison was also a notable faller, down 1.1 percent as Shore Capital downgraded its rating for the supermarket group to "sell" from "hold", pointing out that the firm's trading performance has been causing it growing concerns.

"We believe that Morrison's considerable self help is being absorbed by negative operational gearing; especially so with its material vertical integration. Accordingly, we have reduced our 2012/13 EBITA margin by 20 basis points (bps) with a little more taken off the 2013/14F estimate (30 bps)," Shore Capital analyst Clive Black said in a note. (Editing by Toby Chopra)