* FTSE 100 down 0.7 pct, led by miners and oils

* Oil sinks to 18-month low on global growth worries

* Door open for more weakness to 5,200 -Knight Capital

By Toni Vorobyova

LONDON June 22 Britain's FTSE 100 fell on Friday, with a run of weak global economic data casting a shadow over the prospects for future demand, hitting the heavyweight mining and energy shares and leaving the door wide open for further weakness.

Oil prices sank to an 18-month low on Friday, and headed for their biggest weekly drop in around a year, as a run of lacklustre manufacturing data - from China to the United States - dampened demand expectations, while global policymakers offered little in the way of fresh growth stimulus.

A softer than expected reading for the keenly watched German Ifo sentiment index on Friday further added to the gloom.

Shares in BP dropped 1.6 percent, while Royal Dutch Shell shed 1.3 percent, together taking nearly 10 points off the FTSE 100. The benchmark UK index was down 38.55 points, or 0.7 percent by 1041 GMT at 5,527.81 points.

"Given the sell off in commodities yesterday, the market hasn't really caught up with that," said Ioan Smith, strategist at Knight Capital.

"I wouldn't be surprised if the FTSE did get down to around 5,200 level (in the medium-term) but I would expect some sort of year-end rebound because it's more than likely that we will get some sort of policy response in the U.S., and if things worsen in Europe it's more likely that we will get some sort of coordinated response."

For now, though, policymaker response has fallen short of market expectations. The U.S. Federal Reserve disappointed those who had bet on the announcement of a third round of quantitative easing this week, while leaders from the Group of 20 industrialised and developed nations offered no pledge of coordinated policy action.

With the uncertain market outlook, BHP Billiton is likely to cut the first stage of its estimated $10 billion iron ore port expansion in half, analysts and investors said, as it looks to slash capital spending due to rising costs and an uncertain market outlook. Shares fell 2 percent.

The handful of gainers on the largely red FTSE screen featured defensive stocks, such as household products giant Unilever and drugmakers GlaxoSmithKleine.

The latest falls have tipped the FTSE 100 back into negative territory for 2012-to-date and the index is down 4 percent versus year-ago levels. But given the abundant risks - from economic growth to the ever-present euro zone crisis - many investors would like to see the index move lower still before they deem it attractive enough to buy in.

"We still think there is potential for the upside, but we do think equities will remain very volatile," said James Butterfill, global equity strategist at Coutts.

"We are looking at 5,000 to 5,200 as a great buying opportunity." (Reporting By Toni Vorobyova; Editing by Toby Chopra)