* FTSE 100 down 0.1 percent * BG takes 34 points off index on production outlook * IAG, Antofagasta among gainers on earnings reports By Alistair Smout LONDON, Oct 31 UK shares fell on Wednesday after a mixed bag of earnings reports, weighed down by a forecast of no growth in production next year from BG Group. The oil and gas firm's stock slid 20 percent in heavy volume of eight times its 90-day average, taking 34.2 points off the FTSE 100 - enough to turn the blue chip index negative and buck a generally firmer tone in Europe. Although its results, released a day earlier than markets expected, were slightly better than consensus estimates, investors focused on the weak outlook. "The company has confirmed that production in 2013 would now be in line with this year, clearly tempering market expectations," said Sam Wahab, Oil & Gas Research analyst at Seymour Pierce. "Given that production in 2012 is expected to be only three per cent higher than 2011, this is not the long-term growth story BG's investors have become accustomed to." The blue-chip index was down 0.1 percent, or 6 points, at 5,843.74 by 1140 GMT, with the majority of stocks gaining on more encouraging earnings reports. IAG was among the top gainers, adding 2.7 percent with traders highlighting estimate-beating quarterly profits and strong summer passenger traffic from airline Air France-KLM . German peer Lufthansa contributed to the sector lift by beating third-quarter revenue estimates. Chilean miner Antofagasta rose 1.1 percent after it said third-quarter copper output rose almost 9 percent. Barclays shed 3.4 percent after its third-quarter profits fell by a fifth due to charges for mis-selling of insurance. The bank also said that U.S. authorities had opened two new investigations against it. Beyond earnings, Tullow Oil added to gains earlier in the session after confirming the oil group had made a discovery in its Twiga block in Kenya. Shares in the company rose 3.4 percent. Trading volumes appeared to be recovering after two days of suppressed activity due to the closure of U.S. markets as a huge storm battered New York. Wall Street was set to reopen on Wednesday and the FTSE 100 was trading at 37 percent of its 90-day average at 1130 GMT. (Additional reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by John Stonestreet)