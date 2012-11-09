* FTSE down 0.2 percent
* Lonmin falls after earnings, Xstrata rejection
* Tullet Prebon warns on revenues
* IAG rises amid job cuts to protect profit
By David Brett
LONDON, Nov 9 Britain's FTSE 100 fell early on
Friday as worries over earnings and macroeconomic conditions hit
sentiment, with miner Lonmin and broker Tullet Prebon hit after
poor earnings updates.
By 0907 GMT, London's blue chip index was down 8.44
points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,767.61 having fallen 1.9 percent
over the last two trading sessions on weak earnings and global
economic concerns.
That and the approaching "fiscal cliff" in the United
States continues to pull down cyclical stocks such as energy,
banks and mining which are sensitive to waning risk sentiment,
"Technicals are looking tired, earnings-based valuations are
pushing the upper barriers of their recent ranges and there are
some decent profits to bank (post-summer gains)," Peel Hunt
strategist Ian Williams said. "A spell of retesting support
levels may help to build a base for the next upward leg."
The FTSE 100 is approaching its 5,750 support level, which
is the low since central banks announced stimulus packages to
support the economy in early September. The next strong support
level after that could be the August low of 5,640.
Miners were the top fallers, down 1.0 percent,
led by Lonmin, which slipped 2.1 percent after the world
No. 3 platinum producer rejected a takeover proposal from its
largest shareholder Xstrata. The firm also unveiled a
full-year loss before tax of $698 million.
The Lonmin news, weak sector earnings and broader economic
worries overshadowed better consumer data and falling inflation
in China
"At any other time the china data would help the miners but
the appetite for opening fresh positions in the cyclicals just
is not there at the moment. The risk/reward skew is not
attractive," a London-based trader said.
Miners' earnings continue to lag the wider market, with 50
percent of companies that have reported so far in the quarter
missing watered-down expectations, compared with 42 percent for
all European companies. Earnings among the miners have
contracted 64 percent in the quarter year-on-year, with revenues
down 10.8 percent in the same period, according to Thomson
Reuters Starmine data.
CLAIMS KNOCK BP
Energy stocks fell too, with heavyweight BP
, down 1 percent as sentiment continues to be dogged by
claims relating to damages from the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil
spill, which clouds the company's earnings outlook.
Broker Tullett Prebon fell 6 percent after it
warned its revenue for the four months to the end of October
fell 12 percent, to 276 million pounds ($440.8 million), owing
to "challenging" market conditions.
On the upside, International Airlines added 1.3
percent as investors responded positively to the company's plans
to axe jobs at Spanish flag carrier Iberia to restore
profitability as the group heads for a full-year operating loss.
Engine maker Rolls Royce crept 0.7 percent higher
after saying it expects to deliver good growth in full-year
profit, despite lowering revenue guidance for its marine
division.
The biggest individual risers were aided by recommendations
from brokers who urged their investors to look for yield or
value in the current depressed economic environment.
Car insurer Admiral rose 4 percent after BofA
Merrill Lynch double upgraded the company to "buy" from
"underperform" saying its key valuation metric is now its 9.1
percent dividend yield.
Chemicals firm Croda International climbed 1.5
percent after Barclays raised its rating on the company to
"equal weight" from "underweight".
"Croda's high valuation at a time when the environment has
changed for consumer chemicals made it vulnerable to the share
price correction we had feared. We see its valuation as being
more reasonable at current levels," Barclays said in a note.
