* FTSE 100 outperforms European stocks
* Banks resilient to continuing Greek debt worries
* High dividend stocks more attractive than risky cyclicals
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Nov 12 Britain's FTSE 100
finished flat but outperformed European stocks on Monday, led by
a financials sector that bucked the broader European trend as
investors sought refuge from euro zone debt distress.
Financials, the broad sector which includes banks, insurers
and asset managers, added 9 points to the FTSE 100 and ensured
the blue-chip bourse finished in positive territory.
The solid gains, which resulted in Lloyds Banking Group
adding 3.5 percent and Barclays 2 percent,
also helped the STOXX Europe 600 Banking index to close
up 0.1, as they were able to offset a 0.5 percent fall in euro
zone banks index.
"As this whole Greek situation starts to deteriorate, with
concerns over delays to payments, you're seeing the peripheral
banks getting beat up," Nick Xanders, head of European equity
strategy at brokerage BTIG, said.
" is outside the mess for the most part. The worst
performers on the Euro STOXX 50 are the biggest Spanish banks.
When they sell these things, investors look at where they're
going to put their money into, and the U.K. becomes a safe-haven
again."
The Greek parliament passed an austerity budget for 2013
late on Sunday, but the EU said it was not ready to authorise a
new loan tranche on Monday, maintaining a position first staked
out last week.
However, Athens was set to get two more years to achieve a
primary budget surplus.
The FTSE 100 closed down just 2.41 points, or 0.04
percent, at 5,767.22, opening the week steady after losing 1.7
percent last week and outpeforming a 0.2 drop in the top
European stocks.
The index hit a two-month low on Friday, probing the 200-day
moving average level around 5,730, but after recovering that
session it traded in a tight 35 point range on Monday.
Among the top gainers was Lloyds, who rose 3.5 on
the session, in volume of over 150 percent of its 90-day
average.
The bank has rallied 5.7 percent since the Federal Reserve
announced on Friday that it did not expect proposed Basel III
rules on banking regulation to be implemented in the United
States by the Jan. 1, 2013 deadline.
Banks aside, there was little evidence that the appetite was
there among investors to propel riskier stocks -- those which
tend to rise more when economic condition improve and fall more
in times of economic distress -- higher.
Miners shed 0.7 percent as the uncertainty in
the euro zone compounded with weak GDP data from Japan to take
the sheen off slightly better trade data from China.
Platinum producer Anglo American lost 2 percent, the
largest faller in the FTSE 100, after it gave an update on the
strikes in South Africa which have blighted production in its
Amplats unit. The miner extended the deadline to 30,000
employees to accept their latest offer or face the sack.
Rather than betting on growth in high-beta stocks, stocks
that offered high dividends continued to do well.
British American Tobacco rose 0.3 percent, bringing
its gains for the month to 4.7 percent.
An attractive dividend also boosted car insurance firm
Admiral, which led the index, gaining 3.6 percent, as
it continuing a resurgence following a double upgrade by
BofA/Merrill Lynch on Friday who cited the firm's dividend yield
of over 9 percent.
Volumes were low, at 90 percent of their already weak 90-day
daily average, subdued by wary investor sentiment but also
Veterans' Day, which closed some U.S. markets and government
offices.
(Editing by Toby Chopra)