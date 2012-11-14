* FTSE 100 down 0.4 pct to 5,763.72 points
* Buy FTSE at 5,715, sell at 5,770 to benefit from range -
HB
* Charts show index headed down after it failed to break
resistance
* Sainsbury hit by profit takers as strong results were
priced in
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Nov 14 The FTSE 100 share index
edged lower on Wednesday but keeping within its recent trading
range, as worries continued over the U.S. economy and Greece's
protracted debt crisis and some investors took gains made in the
previous session.
The London market's blue-chip index was down 0.6 percent at
5,754.08 points at 1031 GMT, trapped between support at a
two-month low in the 5,710 area, which triggered rebounds twice
in the previous three sessions, and this week's resistance at
around 5,785.
Investors were awaiting progress on talks aimed at giving
Greece its much needed infusion of aid, while also looking
across the Atlantic to the political wrangle in Washington where
government and opposition politicians need to find agreement to
avoid pushing the economy over a fiscal cliff of automatic
spending cuts and tax increases in the new year.
"We're at the behest (of) news from Greece ... and the U.S.
fiscal cliff," Dan Reed, a trader at HB Markets said.
Given the uncertain long-term prospects, Reed recommended
trading the FTSE on an intra-day basis, buying at around
5,715-5,720 points and selling at 5,770-5780 points.
Charts on the FTSE's December futures contract, down
0.2 percent at 5,755 points, pointed to declines within the
recent range after the contract failed to break above a high of
5,777 set on Friday and tested again earlier this week
"We're on the bear track for now," Clive Lambert, a
technical analyst at Futures Techs. "We've seen a couple of
reversal candlesticks in the last few sessions but we're yet to
retake that 5,777 level that would confirm those."
He said the index futures contract was heading for Tuesday's
low at 5,792, but it could fall as low as 5,758, which is the
48.2 percent of the rally between June and September, if that
support was broken.
Weighing on the FTSE on Wednesday was a slip in supermarkets
retailer J Sainsbury's shares, down 1.5 percent at 341
pence, with traders saying they were taking profits on the stock
as the group's strong first-half results had already been priced
in.
They also flagged concerns that key shareholder the Qatari
Investment Authority may be close to selling its 25.9 percent
stake in the group.
Reed said the stock's 30 percent rally in four months fully
reflected the company's strength and he had closed his positions
in the group at and above 355 pence after the stock had failed
to break above a 16-month high at 360 pence.
On the upside, shares in Prudential surged after
Britain's biggest insurer reported a 13 percent rise in profit,
narrowly beating market expectations, thanks to continued strong
growth in its flagship Asian markets.
Shares in the firm rose 1.1 percent, having already traded
more than half of their full-day volume average.
