By Tricia Wright

LONDON, Nov 19 Britain's top shares rose on Monday, recovering some of last week's steep falls, on optimism for a deal in Washington to avoid imminent contractionary spending cuts and tax rises.

The FTSE 100 index was up 48.24 points, or 0.9 percent, at 5,653.83 by 0920 GMT, having dropped 1.3 percent on Friday, taking its weekly losses to 2.8 percent - the steepest since May.

On Friday, leaders of the U.S. Senate and House said they would be flexible in efforts to settle fiscal policy differences, fuelling a late rally on Wall Street.

Over the weekend, leading U.S. lawmakers also expressed confidence that a deal would be reached to avert the $600 billion 'fiscal cliff'.

"We think the concern on the fiscal cliff is somewhat overdone and given the recent correction... it looks like an opportune time to start adding to some risk on the long side," Atif Latif, director of trading at Guardian Stockbrokers, said.

"We think (a deal) will be achieved - but much still has to be done," he said.

Economically-sensitive commodity stocks and banks spearheaded the rebound on Monday.

BP advanced 2.4 percent, alone adding 7.6 points to the UK benchmark index. The oil major plans to spend up to 3.7 billion pounds ($5.9 billion) on a share buyback, according to the Sunday Times newspaper in an unsourced report.

HSBC, meanwhile, rose 1.7 percent as the bank said it was in talks to sell its $9.3 billion stake in China's Ping An Insurance as part of a plan to shed non-core parts of its business to boost profitability. It added 7.1 points to the FTSE 100 index.

While the fiscal cliff negotiations injected a note of enthusiasm into trade on Monday, concerns with regard to Greece's finances remained high, with European officials meeting on Tuesday to discuss aid for the debt-stricken country.

And technical analysis painted a mixed picture for the UK benchmark.

"Short-term it's overextended; it can bounce, it can rally further," Phil Roberts, chief European technical strategist at Barclays Capital, said.

"But if it doesn't very, very quickly - within a couple of days - break back above 5,700 and back above its 200-day moving average (5,726), then I would be concerned. It could be a more bearish environment going forward." ($1 = 0.6311 British pounds) (Reporting by Tricia Wright/editing by Chris Pizzey, London MPG Desk, +44 (0)207 542-4441)