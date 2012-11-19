* FTSE 100 up 0.9 percent
* BP big gainer; reports of share buyback
* HSBC up, in talks to sell China Ping An stake
* Technical picture for FTSE 100 mixed
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Nov 19 Britain's top shares rose on
Monday, recovering some of last week's steep falls, on optimism
for a deal in Washington to avoid imminent contractionary
spending cuts and tax rises.
The FTSE 100 index was up 48.24 points, or 0.9
percent, at 5,653.83 by 0920 GMT, having dropped 1.3 percent on
Friday, taking its weekly losses to 2.8 percent - the steepest
since May.
On Friday, leaders of the U.S. Senate and House said they
would be flexible in efforts to settle fiscal policy
differences, fuelling a late rally on Wall Street.
Over the weekend, leading U.S. lawmakers also expressed
confidence that a deal would be reached to avert the $600
billion 'fiscal cliff'.
"We think the concern on the fiscal cliff is somewhat
overdone and given the recent correction... it looks like an
opportune time to start adding to some risk on the long side,"
Atif Latif, director of trading at Guardian Stockbrokers, said.
"We think (a deal) will be achieved - but much still has to
be done," he said.
Economically-sensitive commodity stocks
and banks spearheaded the rebound on
Monday.
BP advanced 2.4 percent, alone adding 7.6 points to
the UK benchmark index. The oil major plans to spend up to 3.7
billion pounds ($5.9 billion) on a share buyback, according to
the Sunday Times newspaper in an unsourced report.
HSBC, meanwhile, rose 1.7 percent as the bank said
it was in talks to sell its $9.3 billion stake in China's Ping
An Insurance as part of a plan to shed non-core parts
of its business to boost profitability. It added 7.1 points to
the FTSE 100 index.
While the fiscal cliff negotiations injected a note of
enthusiasm into trade on Monday, concerns with regard to
Greece's finances remained high, with European officials meeting
on Tuesday to discuss aid for the debt-stricken country.
And technical analysis painted a mixed picture for the UK
benchmark.
"Short-term it's overextended; it can bounce, it can rally
further," Phil Roberts, chief European technical strategist at
Barclays Capital, said.
"But if it doesn't very, very quickly - within a couple of
days - break back above 5,700 and back above its 200-day moving
average (5,726), then I would be concerned. It could be a more
bearish environment going forward."
($1 = 0.6311 British pounds)
(Reporting by Tricia Wright/editing by Chris Pizzey, London MPG
Desk, +44 (0)207 542-4441)