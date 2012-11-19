* FTSE 100 adds 1 percent

* Broad-based rebound after hitting 3-1/2 month lows

* Banks HSBC and Barclays among top gainers

By Alistair Smout

LONDON, Nov 19 British blue chip shares rose on Monday, recovering some of last week's steep falls, on optimism that U.S. lawmakers will forge a deal to avoid imminent spending cuts and tax rises.

UK share gains followed a late rally on Wall Street on Friday after leaders of the U.S. Senate and House said they would find common ground over their policy differences.

Leading U.S. lawmakers also expressed confidence on Sunday that a deal would be reached to avert the $600 billion 'fiscal cliff' of tax rises and spending cuts which could tip the world's biggest economy into recession.

"The fact that the discussions have been constructive is a good thing. It's still early on, but it's really in neither party's interests to throw the country back into recession," Mike van Dulken, Head of Research at Accendo Markets, said.

The FTSE 100 index was up 56.68 points, or 1 percent, at 5,662.27 by 1104 GMT, having dropped 1.3 percent on Friday. It fell 2.8 percent for last week as a whole, its steepest weekly decline since May on worries about global growth.

The rebound was broad-based, with every sector contributing to the index's rise, although the most economically sensitive stocks such as commodities and banks , led gains.

"When you get multi-month lows, you do tend to get bargain hunters stepping in. But combined with a trend line going back a few years now, we see some significant support at 5,600," van Dulken said.

The index had hit a three and a half month low on Friday, erasing nearly all its gains since ECB President Mario Draghi said he would do "whatever it takes" to save the euro, fuelling a summer equity rally.

HSBC, the most heavily weighted stock on the FTSE, rose 1.9 percent after the bank said it was in talks to sell its $9.3 billion stake in China's Ping An Insurance under a plan to shed non-core parts of its business to boost profitability. It added 8 points to the FTSE 100 index.

In percentage terms, Barclays was the biggest gainer, adding 3.7 percent, as it received a boost after Goldman Sachs raised its price target. All in all, financials, which include banks, insurers and brokerages, added 19 points to the index.

Among fallers, product testing company Intertek lost 1.6 percent after releasing results that revealed that growth had slowed.

"Intertek is clearly a high quality operation, benefiting from secular growth opportunity that we expect to continue at the mid to high single digit rate for the foreseeable future," Shore Capital wrote in note.

"Our concern is only on the high valuation that Intertek attracts ... We prefer others in support services," it said, reiterating its "Sell" rating on the stock.

Intertek tests products from toys and clothes to oil and minerals. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Susan Fenton)