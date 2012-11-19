* FTSE 100 adds 1 percent
* Broad-based rebound after hitting 3-1/2 month lows
* Banks HSBC and Barclays among top gainers
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Nov 19 British blue chip shares rose on
Monday, recovering some of last week's steep falls, on optimism
that U.S. lawmakers will forge a deal to avoid imminent spending
cuts and tax rises.
UK share gains followed a late rally on Wall Street on
Friday after leaders of the U.S. Senate and House said they
would find common ground over their policy differences.
Leading U.S. lawmakers also expressed confidence on Sunday
that a deal would be reached to avert the $600 billion 'fiscal
cliff' of tax rises and spending cuts which could tip the
world's biggest economy into recession.
"The fact that the discussions have been constructive is a
good thing. It's still early on, but it's really in neither
party's interests to throw the country back into recession,"
Mike van Dulken, Head of Research at Accendo Markets, said.
The FTSE 100 index was up 56.68 points, or 1
percent, at 5,662.27 by 1104 GMT, having dropped 1.3 percent on
Friday. It fell 2.8 percent for last week as a whole, its
steepest weekly decline since May on worries about global
growth.
The rebound was broad-based, with every sector contributing
to the index's rise, although the most economically sensitive
stocks such as commodities and banks
, led gains.
"When you get multi-month lows, you do tend to get bargain
hunters stepping in. But combined with a trend line going back a
few years now, we see some significant support at 5,600," van
Dulken said.
The index had hit a three and a half month low on Friday,
erasing nearly all its gains since ECB President Mario Draghi
said he would do "whatever it takes" to save the euro, fuelling
a summer equity rally.
HSBC, the most heavily weighted stock on the FTSE,
rose 1.9 percent after the bank said it was in talks to sell its
$9.3 billion stake in China's Ping An Insurance under
a plan to shed non-core parts of its business to boost
profitability. It added 8 points to the FTSE 100 index.
In percentage terms, Barclays was the biggest
gainer, adding 3.7 percent, as it received a boost after Goldman
Sachs raised its price target. All in all, financials, which
include banks, insurers and brokerages, added 19 points to the
index.
Among fallers, product testing company Intertek
lost 1.6 percent after releasing results that revealed that
growth had slowed.
"Intertek is clearly a high quality operation, benefiting
from secular growth opportunity that we expect to continue at
the mid to high single digit rate for the foreseeable future,"
Shore Capital wrote in note.
"Our concern is only on the high valuation that Intertek
attracts ... We prefer others in support services," it said,
reiterating its "Sell" rating on the stock.
Intertek tests products from toys and clothes to oil and
minerals.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Susan Fenton)