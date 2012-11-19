* FTSE 100 index gains 2.4 percent
* Blue-chip shares rebound after a week of steep falls
* Only four stocks fall in broad-based gains
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Nov 19 UK shares matched their biggest
one day rise of the year on Monday, recovering some of last
week's steep falls, as optimism that U.S. lawmakers will forge a
fiscal compromise encouraged traders to buy at the lower prices.
The FTSE 100 index was up 132.07 points, or 2.4
percent, at 5,767.66 by the close.
Leading U.S. lawmakers expressed confidence on Sunday that a
deal would be reached to avert the $600 billion 'fiscal cliff'
of tax rises and spending cuts which could tip the world's
biggest economy into recession.
This followed a late rally on Wall Street on Friday after
leaders of the U.S. Senate and House said they would find common
ground over their policy differences.
"There was obviously a great deal of worry over what was
perceived to be a prolonged debate (over the fiscal cliff), but
the statements from [U.S. President] Obama and [Treasury
Secretary] Geithner on Friday helped the markets out," said Zeg
Choudhry, head of quities trading at Northland Capital Partners.
"We definitely got oversold. It remains to be seen as to
whether or not we will hold a rally. It's a very good rally, 2
percent, and we should get another push again tomorrow, as long
as Wall Street holds up."
Monday's riise came after after a 1.3 percent drop on Friday
took last week's falls to 2.8 percent in total. This was its
steepest weekly decline since May, bringing the index hit a
three and a half month low and erasing nearly all its gains
since ECB President Mario Draghi said he would do "whatever it
takes" to save the euro.
On Monday, it closed above 5726, significant from a
technical standpoint as it is approximately both the 200 day
moving average and a 38.2 percent retracement of the fall from a
peak on November 9 to a trough at the end of last week.
The rebound was broad-based, with every sector contributing
to the index's rise, although the most economically sensitive
stocks such as commodities and banks
, led gains. Financials, which include banks,
insurers and brokerages, added nearly 40 points to the index.
Barclays was the biggest gainer, adding 6.7
percent, as it received a boost after Goldman Sachs raised its
price target for the bank.
Heavyweight HSBC, added 16.5 points to the index,
rising 3.8 percent after the bank said it was in talks to sell
its $9.3 billion stake in China's Ping An Insurance
under a plan to shed non-core parts of its business to boost
profitability.
One of only four stocks to lose in the sessions trading, G4S
fell 1.1 percent after Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to
'Neutral' from 'Hold'.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)