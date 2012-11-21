* FTSE 100 index falls 0.1
* Johnson Matthey and copper price hit Materials
* Trade seen as rangebound after Monday's big gains
* Utilities receive regulator boost
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Nov 21 Britain's top share index edged
lower on Wednesday, with heavily weighted miners hit by concerns
over global demand, although trade was in tight ranges ahead of
a U.S. public holiday.
By 1128 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was down 0.1 percent
at 5,744.18 points, with commodity-related stocks accounting for
all of the 3.92 point fall in the index.
The sector contained the index's top faller, precious metals
and commodity company Johnson Matthey, which fell 6.4
percent after cautioning over an outlook dented by weakness in
both the United States and Europe.
The stock traded in heavy volume of 130 percent of its
average 90 day volume, compared to a mere 25.2 percent average
across the index.
Miners overall lost 0.7 percent as as growth
worries hit commodity prices, with the copper price also
falling 0.7 percent.
"Outlooks have been cautious, generally, while results have
been roughly in line. So I think going forward, people are
somewhat sceptical about economic growth, and how that's going
to impact on the bottom line," said Jack Pollard, analyst at
Sucden Financial Private Clients.
A two-day rally on Wall St was halted on Tuesday after
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke admitted the U.S. central
bank could not save the United States from recession if its
"fiscal cliff" is not resolved.
Greece's international lenders were meanwhile unable to
agree on an aid package for the country, another reminder for
investors of the challenges that remain for global growth.
European finance ministers will meet again on Greece on
Monday, while the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday is seen as capping
price moves and volumes, leaving the UK market rangebound until
next week.
"It appears from the price action we've seen early on that
we're stuck in a tight range, probably until Monday, with the
Thanksgiving holiday coming," said Clive Lambert, technical
analyst at FuturesTechs.
"From a technical point of view, we had a very strong
session on Monday, following on from a rejection of the downside
on Friday. But the price action of yesterday and today is quite
uninspiring, and it doesn't look like we're going to head back
up towards 5,900."
UK stocks dropped 3 percent last week but their losses were
mostly reversed on Monday in the joint biggest single session
rise of the year. The FTSE 100 index tested support at the
200-day moving average early on Monday, but did not drop below
the key 5,726 level.
Utilities also lent support to the index. United Utilities
led the FTSE 100 gainers with a 2.3 percent rise after a
clarification by sector regulators struck a more concilatory
tone.
"The softening of Ofwat's stance on a Competition Commission
referral reduces the near-term risk of negative newsflow and
highlights how important a consensus driven outcome is to this
process," JPMorgan said in a note.
(Additional reporting by David Brett; Editing by Catherine
Evans)