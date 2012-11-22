* FTSE 100 index adds 0.7 percent, fourth session gain
* Miners, energy stocks in demand after China PMI data
* Volume low; U.S. markets shut for Thanksgiving
By Jon Hopkins
LONDON, Nov 22 Britain's top share index reached
a 3-week high on Thursday after gaining for a fourth straight
session, driven by strength in commodity stocks after a return
to growth in China's manufacturing sector.
However, trading volume was thin with U.S. markets shut for
the Thanksgiving public holiday.
The Chinese HSBC Flash Manufacturing PMI rose to 50.4 in
November, moving above the 50 mark that separates growth from
contraction for the first time in 13 months and offering new
signs of recovery in the world's No. 2 economy.
"For too long now investors have been fretting over a hard
landing for the Chinese economy and the potential that such a
fast slowdown in growth would drag everyone else down with it,
but recently there have been signs that the world's second
largest economy could see growth heading higher again," Angus
Campbell, Head of Market Analysis at Capital Spreads, said.
The mining and energy sectors
together added about 7.5 points to the UK benchmark index,
around a fifth of the total advance, cheered by prospects of
stronger future demand from top commodity consumer China.
Among the miners, Xstrata rose 1.7 percent and
commodities trader Glencore gained 2.0 percent as
Europe's antitrust regulator announced it had approved the
firms' planned $33 billion merger.
The deal, one of the biggest to date in the mining sector
and which investors gave their backing to earlier this week, was
cleared with more modest concessions than had been expected.
But while China's economy showed recovery, the picture in
Europe remained gloomy, with the Markit Flash euro zone
Composite PMI reading falling to 45.8 in November, down from
46.0 in the previous month.
"European economic data remained something of a turkey,
leaving question marks over the path for the markets in the
run-up to Christmas with indicators suggesting a possible
year-end target of 5,600 for the UK blue chip index" said Mike
Mason, senior trader at Sucden Financial Private clients.
Meanwhile, British factory orders improved slightly in
November, helped by better demand for exports, the CBI's monthly
industrial trends survey showed on Thursday. However, the total
order book balance of -21, up from -23 in October, was below
expectations of a reading of -19.
EXPORTS BREW
Strength in exports helped brewer SABMiller to top
the blue chip leader board, up 6.4 percent and adding over 6
points alone to the FTSE 100, as strong sales in Latin America
drove a 12 percent rise in first-half profits and enabled it to
hike dividends.
CFD specialist Prime Markets noted that gains in SABMiller
was backed up by an exceptionally strong chart configuration for
the stock, highlighted by a decisive bounce from its 200-day
moving average.
Volume in SABMiller shares was strong, at over three times
its 90-day daily average.
Overall market volume was anaemic, however, at around
two-thirds of the 90-day daily average for the FTSE 100 index,
reflecting the absence of U.S. influences.
The FTSE 100 index closed up 39.00 points, or 0.6
percent, at 5,791.03, extending its gains for the week so far to
almost 3.3 percent, on track to at least match the year's best
week so far, in May, when it also gained 3.3 percent.
Over the year, however, the UK blue chip index is up only
3.9 percent, sharply underperforming compared to a rise of over
10 percent by the French CAC and nearly 23 percent by
Germany's DAX.
(Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Toby Chopra)