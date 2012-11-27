* FTSE 100 up 0.5 percent, recovers Monday's decline
* Banks rebound, led by RBS
* Utilities weak; Severn Trent down after results
* UK Q3 GDP unrevised, up 1.0 pct on the quarter
By Jon Hopkins
LONDON, Nov 27 Britain's top shares pushed
higher on Tuesday, recovering most of the previous session's
decline, led by a rally in miners and banks as worries over
Greece's debt situation subsided.
International lenders agreed late on Monday on measures to
cut Greek debt by 40 billion euros by 2020, reducing it to 124
percent of GDP and paving the way for Athens to receive its next
instalment of bailout cash.
"While a watered-down deal was more or less expected and
therefore is already to a huge degree priced into share prices,
at the same time this agreement/compromise does remove a
substantial amount of uncertainty," said Markus Huber, head of
German high net worth trading at ETX Capital.
News that British third-quarter growth was, as expected,
unrevised from an initial reading of up 1.0 percent for the
quarter also helped to underpin the market gains.
Miners led the blue-chip rebound after falls on
Monday, supported by a firmer copper price. The metal
rose to a near one-month high as the aid deal for Greece
enhanced confidence about global demand for commodities sparked
by signs of an economic revival in top consumer China.
Banks also rallied after falls in the previous
session, as investors' appetite for riskier stocks returned.
Royal Bank of Scotland was the top blue-chip gainer,
up 3.8 percent, having dropped a similar amount on Monday, with
the part-state-owned lender's stock also boosted by an upgrade
to "buy" by UBS.
"We think the appointment of Mark Carney as the new governor
of the Bank of England provides the opportunity for the UK
regulatory environment to be recast with a more conciliatory
tone," UBS said in a note.
"This helps reduce the tail risk associated with investing
in UK banks and we reduce our cautious stance on the sector by
upgrading RBS to buy," the broker added
Standard Chartered, however, missed out on the
sector gains, slipping 0.1 percent having previously been
perceived as the bank best protected from the euro zone debt
crisis given its focus on Asia and emerging markets.
Aberdeen Asset Management was also a faller among
the financials, shedding 0.5 percent as Citigroup downgraded its
rating to "neutral" following Monday's full-year results.
"The reasons for liking Aberdeen remain intact ... But the
capital return story is coming through slower than we had hoped,
and we believe earnings expectations are fairly reflected in the
share price," Citigroup said in a note.
At 0940 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 30.23 points,
or 0.5 percent, at 5,816.95. The UK blue-chip index closed 0.6
percent lower on Monday, pausing after having notched up an
advance of 3.8 percent last week, the best so far for 2012.
"While the nagging doubt of Greek sustainability may have
been removed, note that the FTSE 100 has failed to break its
Friday and 13-day prior highs. This begs the question of whether
a breather after the recent up-move from 5,600 is still to
materialise," Mike van Dulken, Head of Research at Accendo
Markets said.
Weakness in utilities was the main negative feature on the
blue-chip board, with the sector's defensive qualities unwanted
by investors happier to take on risk.
Severn Trent shed 0.1 percent as the water company's
in-line first-half results failed to excite investors. Severn
Trent's H1 pre-tax profit rose 1.6 percent to 157.5 million
pounds on revenues up 3.6 percent, helped by rising prices which
countered lower usage during a wet summer.
(Editing by Stephen Nisbet)