* FTSE 100 index gains 0.4 percent
* RBS leads index as investors add risk
* Miners receive support from firmer copper price
* Defensive sectors join in broad-based rally
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Nov 27 Britain's top shares rose on
Tuesday, with banks leading a broad-based rally as a deal was
finally struck between Greece's international lenders on
reducing the country's debt burden.
UK banks have less exposure to Greece than their French or
German counterparts but they are exposed to the euro zone
financial system as a whole. Their shares benefited from rising
risk appetite after euro zone finance ministers and the
International Monetary Fund agreed late on Monday on measures to
cut Greek debt by 40 billion euros by 2020, reducing it to 124
percent of GDP and paving the way for Athens to receive its next
installment of bailout cash.
"The gains are definitely linked to the Greek deal. Banks
have led it, and by and large there's only a handful of stocks
that haven't joined that rally," said Robert Quinn, Chief
European Equity Strategist at Standard & Poor's Capital IQ.
"The better performing banks today are all restructuring
stories, like RBS and Lloyds, so it's a risk rally if you like.
Some of the stronger banks don't get the same level of uplift."
Unrevised UK third-quarter growth data, showing the economy
expanded 1 percent on the quarter, also supported market
sentiment.
At 1145 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 24.13 points,
or 0.4 percent, at 5,810.85, with financials, a sector that
includes banks, insurers and asset managers, adding 7.5 points
to the index.
Royal Bank of Scotland was the top blue-chip gainer,
up 3.2 percent, with the part-state-owned lender's stock seen
benefitting from the regulatory implications of Canadian central
bank head Mark Carney's appointment as Bank of England governor.
"We think the appointment of Mark Carney as the new governor
of the Bank of England provides the opportunity for the UK
regulatory environment to be recast with a more conciliatory
tone," UBS said in a note.
"This helps reduce the tail risk associated with investing
in UK banks and we reduce our cautious stance on the sector by
upgrading RBS to buy," the broker added.
The more optimistic market tone was reflected in strength in
miners, which added 0.6 percent and received
support from a firmer copper price. The metal rose to a
near one-month high as the aid deal for Greece and the approval
of new railway projects in China also enhanced confidence about
global demand for commodities.
Consumer staples and healthcare stocks gained along with
utilities, usually seen as a defensive sector. British American
Tobacco rose 0.8 percent, adding 1.9 points to the FTSE
index.
Despite the broad-based gains, the FTSE was still unable to
break through last Friday's high, set after the index gained 3.8
percent last week, and was unable to recoup its 0.6 percent loss
on Monday.
"While the nagging doubt of Greek sustainability may have
been removed, note that the FTSE 100 has failed to break its
Friday and 13-day prior highs. This begs the question of whether
a breather after the recent up-move from 5,600 is still to
materialise," Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo
Markets, said.
(Additional reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Susan Fenton)