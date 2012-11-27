* FTSE 100 index gains 0.2 percent
* RBS leads gainers following upgrade
* Energy stocks suffer as oil dips below $111
* Volumes thin as index stays in range
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Nov 27 Britain's top shares rose on
Tuesday, with banks gaining after a deal was reached other Greek
debt, but gains were capped as a global growth warning from the
OECD subdued demand for energy-related stocks.
Euro zone finance ministers and the International Monetary
Fund agreed late on Monday on measures to cut Greek debt by 40
billion euros by 2020, reducing it to 124 percent of GDP and
paving the way for Athens to receive its next installment of
bailout cash.
"It falls short of a resolution, but it definitely takes a
layer of systemic risk out of European markets, so that's a
support for risk assets, including equities," Mike Ingram,
market analyst at BGC Partners, said.
"But volumes are still at August levels... and I don't think
we have the momentum or volume to punch through [recent
resistance levels]"
UK banks have less exposure to Greece than their French or
German counterparts but are exposed to the euro zone financial
system as a whole. Their shares gained 0.7 percent.
Royal Bank of Scotland led FTSE 100 risers,
adding 3.5 percent. Of British banks it is one of the most
highly exposed to the Greek debt crisis, and lost 1.1 billion
pounds on Greek bond investments in 2011.
"The better performing banks today are all restructuring
stories, like RBS and Lloyds, so it's a risk rally if you like."
said Robert Quinn, Chief European Equity Strategist at Standard
& Poor's Capital IQ.
"Some of the stronger banks don't get the same level of
uplift," he added. Lloyds gained 2.9 percent, while HSBC
added only 0.2 percent.
RBS also benefitted from an upgrade by UBS, who cited the
positive regulatory implications of Canadian central bank head
Mark Carney's appointment as Bank of England governor.
"We think the appointment... provides the opportunity for
the UK regulatory environment to be recast with a more
conciliatory tone," the investment bank said in a note.
"This helps reduce the tail risk associated with investing
in UK banks."
At the close, the FTSE 100 was up 12.99 points, or 0.2
percent, at 5,799.71, with financials, a sector that includes
banks, insurers and asset managers, adding 6.9 points to the
index.
Unrevised UK third-quarter growth data, showing the economy
expanded 1 percent on the quarter, also supported market
sentiment.
However, investor demand was not extended into the energy
sector, which took 4.7 points of the index. The heavyweight
sector suffered as brent crude oil eased below $111 per
barrel.
Demand for oil fell despite the Greek debt deal, as there
was a stark reminder of the challenges that the euro zone faces
when the OECD cut its global growth forecasts on Tuesday, saying
the region's crisis is the greatest threat to the world economy.
The index's gains were made in thin volumes of just 80
percent of its already low average 90 day volume.
The FTSE eased from its session high of 5,823.18, and was
both unable to break through last Friday's high, set after the
index gained 3.8 percent last week, and failed to recoup its 0.6
percent loss on Monday.
"While the nagging doubt of Greek sustainability may have
been removed, note that the FTSE 100 has failed to break its
Friday and 13-day prior highs. This begs the question of whether
a breather after the recent up-move from 5,600 is still to
materialise," Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo
Markets, said.
(Additional Reporting by Jon Hopkins; editing by Ron Askew)