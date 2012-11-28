* FTSE 100 index closes 0.1 percent higher
* Boehner's optimism over fiscal deal fuels late recovery
* Defensives preferred as growth concerns linger
* BP falls after U.S. contract ban
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Nov 28 Britain's top share index edged
higher on Monday after a volatile session, as signs of potential
compromise in U.S. budget talks reversed early falls over fears
that negotiations had stalled.
The FTSE 100 initially extended losses in afternoon
trading, with a weak U.S. open and disappointing housing data
compounding caution that had been instilled when a Democratic
senate leader said there had been "little progress" in U.S.
budget discussions.
However, stocks staged a major rally in the last hour of
trading, gaining 0.7 percent after U.S. House Speaker John
Boehner said he was "optimistic" that a deal with Obama could be
reached to avert the "fiscal cliff" of spending cuts and tax
hikes.
At the close, Britain's FTSE 100 was up 3.57 points,
or 0.1 percent at 5,803.28 points, having hit a session low at
5,755.23, or a 0.8 percent loss, shortly before Boehner's
comments.
Defensive stocks benefitted most, with United Utilities
among FTSE 100 leaders. They rose 2 percent after the
multi-utility posted a rise in first-half revenues and said it
was on track to meet regulatory outperformance targets.
The small gains to the index came after a nervous start over
the U.S. standoff that weighed in particular on basic materials,
mainly composed of miners that are sensitive to the global
growth outlook, and energy stocks.
However, even some cyclicals managed to recover losses in
the afternoon. Heavyweight BP staged an afternoon
recovery to close down only 0.8 percent at 429.4 pence, despite
losing 2.9 percent in the minutes after it was suspended from
new contracts with the U.S. government.
"It reacted initially, and it's off one percent, but it's
not a colossal loss, and we've seen buyers come in around the
low 420s," Will Hedden, sales trader at IG Index, said.
"It's been fairly rangebound recently ... People are
thinking that there might not be upside in them, but that the
worst of the downside is over."
The stock was one of the most heavily traded on the index,
trading over twice its average 90-day volume, having reversed
early gains that had been made after the successful sale of
North Sea assets to Abu Dhabi.
"What's going to happen with the fiscal cliff is what's
going to lead us, so that's going to put a dampener on any kind
of Christmas rally," Nick Xanders, head of European equity
strategy at brokerage BTIG, said.
"If we get a resolution, then all bets are off; you just
close your eyes and buy everything. But until there is a
resolution, we're going to get some very twitchy markets."
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)