* FTSE 100 up 0.2 percent, set for 1.0 pct weekly gain
* Blue chip index eyeing 6-week closing peak
* Banks edge higher; UBS sees modest sector upside
* Support services stocks helped by Berenberg note
By Jon Hopkins
LONDON, Nov 30 Britain's leading shares pushed
higher on Friday, extending recent gains as the index looked to
end a volatile November at its highest levels for six weeks.
Even with the UK blue chip index having swung
through a near 200-point range during the month, commentators
were fairly sanguine on the prospects for December.
"The UK market is ending the month on a very firm note
trading close to the highs of the year and not far from a 4 year
peak," Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital,
which manages around $500 million of assets said.
"From a technical perspective we are looking very healthy,
having tested the downside earlier this month and bounced back,
with further gains likely. Fundamentals however, in the form of
company earnings, do not confirm this," van Dam added.
At 1221 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 12.59 points, or
0.2 percent at 5,882.59, near its closing peak for the month of
5,884.90 recorded on Nov.6, with a 6-week high of 5,896 eyed,
having jumped 1.2 percent on Thursday.
After recording its best weekly performance of the year last
week, with a 3.8 percent jump, the UK blue chip index was up a
more modest 1.0 percent over this week's five sessions, having
only fallen back on Monday, and was on course to post a monthly
gain of 1.7 percent, its sixth consecutive month of gains.
Thursday's strong gains were triggered by optimism about a
U.S. budget deal to avert planned tax rises and austerity
measures from January which could push the world's biggest
economy into recession.
However, having initially sparked that optimism, U.S. House
of Representatives Speaker John Boehner then poured cold water
on those hopes after the European market close on Thursday, with
negotiations between Congress and the U.S. President
continuing.
"This game of brinkmanship played in Washington dents the
possibilities of a Santa Rally to end the year," Ishaq Sidiqi,
market strategist at ETX Capital said.
Banks led the UK blue chips advance, recovering
from earlier falls bolstered by a 1.1 percent gain by global
heavyweight HSBC, with Barclays rallying 0.9
percent helped by a hike in target price from UBS.
The broker stayed "neutral" on the sector, however, saying
that while tail risk is reducing around the UK banks, with
capital positions robust, the recent performance by their stocks
leaves upside modest.
Falls by Royal Bank of Scotland weighed as well,
with the part-state-owned lender shedding 1.2 percent as the
Daily Telegraph reported that it could be forced to explore the
sale of core businesses after the Bank of England increased the
pressure on lenders to raise new capital.
Separately, the bank said the sale of its Indian Retail &
Commercial banking operations would not proceed.
Among other blue chip fallers, Kingfisher extended
its declines after disappointing Q3 results on Thursday, down
0.4 percent as UBS cut its rating for Europe's biggest DIY
retailer to "neutral" from "buy".
But positive broker comment fueled gains in testing and
inspection firm Intertek, up 1.4 percent after
Berenberg Bank raised its recommendation to "buy" from "hold" in
a UK support services review.
Outsourcing firm Capita was also in demand, ahead
1.6 percent, as Berenberg started coverage on the stock with a
"buy" rating in that review.
(Reporting by Jon Hopkins)