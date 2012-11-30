* FTSE 100 closes down 0.1 percent after late sell-off
* Profit-taking in miners sees earlier gains reversed
* Banks higher; UBS sees modest sector upside
* Blue chips still post sixth consecutive monthly gain
By Jon Hopkins
LONDON, Nov 30 Britain's top share index was
modestly lower on Friday, volatile on the last day of the month,
mirroring its November performance as U.S. budget concerns
dominated.
The FTSE 100 closed down 3.48 points, or 0.1 percent
at 5,866.82, dropping back late on after hitting a 6-week high
above the 5,900 level earlier in the session.
Profit-taking in heavyweight mining stocks
after recent strong gains was the main factor dragging the UK
blue chips lower late on.
"This is the season to be jolly (almost) and markets are
likely to continue to climb this 'wall of worry' for a while
yet. But I have to wonder if they will enjoy the view once they
reach the top - or decide it really wasn't worth the effort and
climb straight back down again," said Mike Ingram, market
analyst at BGC Brokers.
The UK blue-chip index still ended 1.5 percent higher for
November, notching up a sixth consecutive monthly gain, albeit
having swung through a near 200-point range during the month.
Index provider FTSE said the last time the index rose
consecutively for 6 months or more, was over the 6 months to
November 2005.
The index hit a low of 5,605 on Nov.16 after U.S. election
results raised concerns about an impending "fiscal cliff".
This is a combination of U.S. government spending cuts and
tax rises due to be implemented under existing law in early 2013
that may tip the economy back into recession.
The FTSE 100 tracked falls on Wall Street on Friday, with
U.S. blue chips down 0.2 percent by London's close,
awaiting more news on talks to close the budget gap.
On Thursday, the leading Republican politician, House of
Representatives Speaker John Boehner, said there had been no
substantive progress in talks with the White House, dampening
hopes for an early deal less than 24 hours after he had said he
was "optimistic" about reaching a pact.
"November has been a funny old month. It had volatility,
that sharp move to the downside after the U.S. election. But
there are clearly signs for investors that politicians are
working hard on the U.S. cliff, and hopefully they will try and
prevent any hard landings in the U.S. economy," Angus Campbell,
market strategist at Capital Spreads said.
Banks led the advance by UK blue chips after
recovering from early falls, with Barclays rallying 0.6
percent higher, supported by a target price hike from UBS.
The broker stayed "neutral" on the sector, however, saying
that while tail risk is reducing around the UK banks, with
capital positions robust, the recent performance by their stocks
leaves upside modest.
Royal Bank of Scotland missed out on the sector
gains, with the part-state-owned lender shedding 1.3 percent as
the Daily Telegraph reported that it could be forced to explore
the sale of core businesses after the Bank of England increased
the pressure on lenders to raise new capital.
Separately, the bank said the sale of its Indian retail and
commercial banking operations would not proceed.
Among other blue-chip fallers, Kingfisher extended
its declines after disappointing Q3 results on Thursday, down
0.4 percent as UBS cut its rating to "neutral" from "buy".
But positive broker comment fuelled gains in testing firm
Intertek, up 1.0 percent after Berenberg raised its
rating to "buy" from "hold" in a UK support services review.
Outsourcing firms Babcock and Capita were
also in demand, ahead 1.2 percent and 0.3 percent respectively,
as Berenberg started coverage on both with "buy" ratings.
"Things are still looking quite optimistic and we are
expecting a continuation of the trend seen in the past few
weeks, leading to a festive rally," Capital Spreads' Campbell
said.
(Editing by Stephen Nisbet)