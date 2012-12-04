* FTSE 100 closes flat
* Growth outlook and construction activity weak
* Cautious trade sees defensives gain
* Financials gain in line with European optimism
LONDON, Dec 4 Britain's top share index closed
flat on Tuesday, underperforming most European bourses as a
swathe of downbeat domestic data outweighed optimism about
crisis-hit Spain and Greece.
British construction activity shrank last month, and
confidence about the next year fell to its lowest in almost four
years, as the British Chamber of Commerce said that growth in
the next two years will be weaker than previously thought.
The downbeat news provided a blow to finance minister George
Osborne ahead of a half-yearly budget statement on Wednesday in
which he is expected to defend an austerity plan that has failed
to deliver a strong recovery.
"I think people are generally very cautious on the UK ahead
of tomorrow's autumn statement. People are just adjusting
portfolios today, I wouldn't think people are taking a view on
direction going into that statement," Ioan Smith, strategist at
Knight Capital, said.
"People will tend to trade moves, rather than position for a
move, given that a few people will probably want to protect
their books at this stage of the year if they have performance
to protect."
Reflecting this caution, volumes were thin, at just 70
percent of an already-thin average 90-day volume, and stocks
seen as resilient to economic uncertainty prospered, with
consumer staples alone adding 4.4 points.
Conversely, energy, which is "cyclical," or sensitive to
economic growth trends, weighed, with Tullow Oil the
biggest faller on the index. It shed 5.8 percent after
announcing it had not found any commercial hydrocarbons after
completing drilling at an offshore well in French Guiana.
Among cyclicals, financials proved resilient, adding 2.5
points to the index, with sentiment lifted by Spain's formal
request for a bank bailout and optimism over Greece's debt deal.
Spanish stocks gained 0.2 percent on the day, with
European financials up 0.6 percent.
The FTSE 100 index closed down 6.48 points, or 0.1
percent at 5,877.72, underperforming gains of 0.4 percent on the
French CAC 40 and 1 percent for Italian blue-chips
.
Trading was tightly rangebound, as the index closed between
5,866 and 5,872 for the fourth day in a row.
"With non-farm payrolls on Friday, I can see this week being
fairly quiet, further exacerbated by seasonal trends in the lead
up to Christmas," Jack Pollard, analyst at Sucden Finance, said.
"On a technical basis ... if we look back to August, it all
still looks so rangebound."
