* FTSE 100 up 0.3 percent, breaches 5,900 again
* Miners provide strength on China demand
* Banks higher; StanChart up on Iran case hopes
* Rolls-Royce drops on SFO bribery talks
By Jon Hopkins
LONDON, Dec 6 Britain's top share index pushed
higher on Thursday, testing resistance to further gains above
5,900, led by mining firms and banks.
The mining sector extended the previous
session's advance on hopes for improved demand from the world's
top metals consumer after the head of China's Communist Party
said he would approve policies aimed at helping economic
recovery.
Support also came from renewed hopes for negotiations in
Washington to avoid the so-called fiscal cliff of year-end tax
hikes and spending cuts after President Obama said on Wednesday
that a deal was possible within a week, though he expressed it
as a hope not a prediction.
At 0911 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 19.68 points, or
0.3 percent, at 5,811.80, following a 0.4 percent rise on
Wednesday and edging above the top of its current short term
trading range at 5,904.
"Traders are watching the area between 5,900 and 5,935 with
keen interest," said Fawad Razaqzada, technical analyst at GFT
Global.
"This corresponds with a trend line that extends back all
the way to the highs we saw in the summer of 2011. A close above
here may lead to some short-side liquidation and encourage fresh
buying, too."
Standard Chartered led an advance by the banking
sector, adding 2.4 percent after the Asia-focused
lender said in a trading update it expects to pay $330 million
to settle a case with U.S. regulators who accuse the bank of
failing to comply with sanctions against Iran.
"To remove such uncertainty is a positive sign and allows
investors to refocus on the business," said Richard Hunter, head
of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers.
Elsewhere among the banks, Barclays was also in
demand, ahead 2.1 percent after South African bank Absa Group
said it will buy the African operations of its British parent
for $2.1 billion, finalising a longstanding plan to fuse their
businesses on the fast-growing continent. [ISD:nL5E8N60Y8]
HSBC missed out on the sector gains, with the
global bank down 0.2 percent on reports it might pay a fine of
$1.8 billion as part of a settlement with U.S. law-enforcement
agencies over money-laundering lapses, according to several
people familiar with the matter.
Rolls-Royce was the biggest blue chip casualty, down
3.0 percent as the aerospace and defence group said it had
passed information to Britain's Serious Fraud Office relating to
concerns about bribery and corruption involving its
intermediaries overseas.
CENTRAL BANK WATCH
Investors were also a touch wary ahead of the final Bank of
England and European Central Bank monetary policy decisions for
2012.
The Bank of England looks almost certain to leave policy
unchanged on at midday, a month after pausing its 375 billion
pound programme of bond purchases, as sticky inflation outweighs
concerns about a sluggish economy.
The European Central Bank is also expected to leave interest
rates at record low levels but may give a guide to next year's
policy path when it delivers fresh forecasts for the euro zone
economy.
"The markets will be looking for hints as to whether
officials will lower their growth forecasts for the Eurozone
following further financial deteriorations in some Eurozone
nations," Shavaz Dhalla, Financials Trader at SpreadEx, said.
"This is also likely to be followed with reassuring comments
from ECB officials, but going with past experience, this is
unlikely to infuse much optimism into the markets."
(Reporting by Jon Hopkins)