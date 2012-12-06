* FTSE 100 index gains 0.2 percent
* Antofagasta receives Freeport deal boost
* FTSE's fallers see highest volume
* Index closes above 5,900 for first time since Oct.
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Dec 6 Britain's top share index hit a
two-month high on Thursday, fuelled by risk-sensitive stocks,
but lagged European peers as wary investors met resistance
around previous year highs.
At the close, the FTSE 100 was up 9.34 points at 5,901.42.
The index's 0.2 percent rise lagged the German DAX and
the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300, up 1.1 percent and
0.7 percent respectively and both posting highs for the year.
The FTSE 100 hit a two-month high at 5,923.91 but
failed to sustain a move through the 5,920 level, which it has
tested four times since September. Relatively low volumes
suggested that investors lacked conviction to break resiliently
above resistance levels.
"I think the market is still largely in wait-and-see mode,"
Robert Quinn, chief European equity strategist at Standard &
Poor's Capital IQ, said. However, he added that apparent
weakness in the growth outlook meant a good buying opportunity.
"I know everything's getting weaker, but the market is ready
to take a positive spin. Occasionally people can get a bit too
fundamental when they're investing. If you're thinking that the
global cycle is going to trough sometime in the second quarter,
then normally equities are 4-6 months ahead of those things."
Cyclicals, which are usually sensitive to sentiment about
the economic outlook, were the main gainers on the index despite
both copper and oil prices falling, hit by
growth concerns highlighted by the ECB.
The mining sector added to the previous
session's gains, led up by Antofagasta, which gained
after the plans of competitor Freeport McMoran to
diversify into oil and gas prompted investors to switch into
more copper-focused options.
"I think the Freeport deal is helping stocks like
Antofagasta, in terms of copper scarcity," Liam Fitzpatrick,
analyst at Credit Suisse, said.
The materials sector contributed 7.1 points to the index,
with the top five FTSE gainers all resource-related.
However, five of the six most heavily traded stocks saw
falls, as the net upward move lacked conviction. Rolls-Royce
traded over two-and-a-half times its 90-day average
volume, compared to 88 percent for the rest of the FTSE 100, and
was the index's top faller.
It lost 3.1 percent as the aerospace and defence group said
it had passed information to Britain's Serious Fraud Office
relating to concerns about bribery and corruption involving its
intermediaries overseas.
The index failed to break out of recent ranges even as the
euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 equity index set
a new 2012 high, breaching a previous resistance level around
the 2,610 point level.
However, the close above 5,900 for the first time since
October was seen as a bullish signal.
"Traders are watching the area between 5,900 and 5,935 with
keen interest," said Fawad Razaqzada, technical analyst at GFT
Global.
"This corresponds with a trend line that extends back all
the way to the highs we saw in the summer of 2011. A close above
here may lead to some short-side liquidation and encourage fresh
buying."
(Editing by Stephen Nisbet)